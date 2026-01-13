Chef Nigella Lawson's Mexican-Style Touch To Elevate Scrambled Eggs
Easy to make for even the most amateur of home cooks, scrambled eggs are rather basic in their simplest form. While delicious for breakfast or any meal, there are many ingredients to take your scrambled eggs to the next level that don't take much more effort. But leave it to chef, food writer, and television personality, Nigella Lawson, to have a way to give scrambled eggs a Mexican-inspired touch. According to her, all it takes is a few tortilla strips.
Lawson recommends using corn tortillas to create strips that are folded into the scrambled eggs. Tortilla strips are ideal to add to scrambled eggs for a few reasons. There's the crunch factor, which is a nice way to balance soft, creamy scrambled eggs. Tortilla strips also add salty bites throughout the eggs, which meld well with other ingredients that go into the dish. Not to mention tortilla strips add a little substance and help stretch the eggs further.
Tips for adding tortilla strips to scrambled eggs
According to Nigella Lawson's recipe, she cuts two soft corn tortillas into strips and then fries them in vegetable oil. However, store-bought tortilla strips also work, especially if you have some to use up or don't want to deal with an oily mess. Another option is to crunch up grocery store tortilla chips to get a similar effect. To do it like Lawson, add the tortilla strips to the pan after you sauté vegetables and before you add the eggs. For those who want even more crunch in each bite, leave the tortilla strips out of the pan and use it as a garnish on top of the scrambled eggs after they're cooked.
It's not just the tortilla strips that Lawson uses to whip up her Mexican-inspired scrambled eggs. She also adds tomato, spring onion, green chili, and a pinch of Maldon salt to the mixture — but why stop there? Other ingredients that fit the bill for Mexican-inspired scrambled eggs include fresh or pickled jalapeños for a touch of heat, those leftover black beans in your fridge, crumbled chorizo for a meaty touch, bell peppers, queso fresco, or a dash of spice like cumin or chili powder.