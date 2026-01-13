Chef Nigella Lawson's Mexican-Style Touch To Elevate Scrambled Eggs

Easy to make for even the most amateur of home cooks, scrambled eggs are rather basic in their simplest form. While delicious for breakfast or any meal, there are many ingredients to take your scrambled eggs to the next level that don't take much more effort. But leave it to chef, food writer, and television personality, Nigella Lawson, to have a way to give scrambled eggs a Mexican-inspired touch. According to her, all it takes is a few tortilla strips.

Lawson recommends using corn tortillas to create strips that are folded into the scrambled eggs. Tortilla strips are ideal to add to scrambled eggs for a few reasons. There's the crunch factor, which is a nice way to balance soft, creamy scrambled eggs. Tortilla strips also add salty bites throughout the eggs, which meld well with other ingredients that go into the dish. Not to mention tortilla strips add a little substance and help stretch the eggs further.