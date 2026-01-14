What Alex Guarnaschelli Was Doing Before Food Network

Alex Guarnaschelli is well-known for her roles hosting, judging, and competing in Food Network television shows, such as "Chopped," "Iron Chef America," "Supermarket Stakeout," "Alex vs America," and more. But what was she up to before her success as a Food Network star?

Guarnaschelli had a culinary career for 17 years before joining the Food Network, though she didn't initially expect cooking to be in the cards for her. Cooking for her friends in college and eventually her first restaurant gig at Larry Forgione's An American Place on 32nd Street off Park Avenue in Manhattan, she began to see the powerful impact that good food can bring.

Guarnaschelli then left for France to pursue further education at La Varenne Culinary School in Burgundy. While in France, she began working at Guy Savoy's, a three-star Michelin restaurant, then moved to La Butte Chaillot, where she eventually became the sous chef. She returned to New York after seven years in France to work as sous chef at the restaurant Daniel in New York. She also served as a chef instructor for the Institute of Culinary Education for a period.