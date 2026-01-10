The Chicago Pizzeria That Routinely Ranks Amongst The City's Best

Almost everyone loves pizza to a certain degree, and those who really indulge in the dish know there are many top-tier eateries to order a pie across the United States. For those in Chicago, however, there's one pizzeria that consistently ranks as one of the best in the Windy City. According to our list, news outlets, local blogs, and other published rankings, Pequod's Pizzeria is the place to grab a slice whenever you're in Chicago.

Chicago is known specifically for deep-dish or pan pizza, and Pequod's is known for slinging this type of pie. Around since 1970, Pequod's Pizzeria even claims itself to be the best in the city on its website. A crunchy, caramelized crust on its pan pizza seems to be one of the key factors of the pizzeria's popularity. It also has to do with the cheese, which is melted perfectly around the edges, compared to other versions of deep dish and pan pizzas found in the city. The toppings, like its sausage, are also partly why Pequod's Pizzeria is always at the top of lists. Some reviews, however, say you must eat the pizza fresh, directly out of the pan in person, in order to take a proper bite of the caramelized crust that seems to be the main highlight.