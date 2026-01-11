What Happened To Dad Strength Brewing After Shark Tank?

Kutscher and Carey came on stage with a product that has strong branding and a compelling narrative. As they explained, when they became dads and found themselves in their late thirties and forties, they couldn't drink beer like they used to. Although they loved the flavor of craft beer and IPAs, the high alcohol content would give them hangovers.

Dad Strength Beer addresses a multitude of problems. It allows one to drink multiple beers without getting drunk or feeling hungover the next day. This means for those who aren't completely sober, they can continue drinking a few beers in social settings and at happy hours without worrying as much about the next day. The founders partnered with an already existing brewery, Atlas Brewery, to guarantee that the low ABV beer still had a great flavor. Their ask to the Sharks was $250,000 for 5% of the company, and the shared that they had sold $200,000 worth of beer in 10½ months.

The Sharks sampled the IPAs and all agreed that they enjoyed the flavor. Lori Greiner, in particular, enjoyed the beer, and Robert Herjavec, a dad, appreciated the concept. Herjavec and another Shark, Rashaun Williams, jumped and made a deal, offering an investment of $250,000 for 10% of the company. Greiner also wanted in, and after negotiating with a counteroffer, the final deal that the founders accepted was $300,000 for 12% of the company, divided between three Sharks.