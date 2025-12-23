What's Happened To Ghia Since Shark Tank?

There have been plenty of great alcohol products on "Shark Tank", but Masarin pitched Ghia with a clear vision of wanting to provide a non‑alcoholic aperitif that felt legitimate enough to drink at any social function or party. She brought samples of Ghia's ready‑to‑drink spritzes, called "Le Spritz," as well as the bottled apéritif. She explained that the drinks could be enjoyed straight or mixed into a cocktail. Her ask was quite bold compared to the average "Shark Tank" pitch: She was seeking $250,000 in exchange for 5% equity; the average equity given is around 27%, according an analysis done by The Hustle.

Masarin broke down the math, explaining that the bottled aperitif cost around $6.50 to produce and sold for about $38, providing about 12 servings per bottle. Spritz cans cost about $1.25 to make and retail for about $5. When Ghia hit the "Shark Tank" stage, it was said to have already done $2.5 million in sales. Two Sharks, Daymond John and Lori Greiner, passed because they didn't care for the taste of bitter, citrus‑heavy drinks.

Mark Cuban, who has been known to invest in health-conscious brands, worried the beverage business was too costly and competitive to break into. One shark took the bait: Robert Herjavec offered exactly what Masarin asked for. Right before she accepted, Kevin O'Leary slid in with an offer: $250,000 but for 10% equity. Masarin declined, and in a surprising twist, Herjavec withdrew due to Masarin not accepting his offer before hearing out O'Leary's offer. In the end, Ghia left "Shark Tank" without a deal, just like another mocktail company that pitched on the show, Little Saints.