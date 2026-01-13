How To Quickly Core Iceberg Lettuce With A Simple Hack

Among many reasons people feel you should not buy iceberg lettuce is that it's difficult to cut. Before you even start slicing, you need to core your lettuce, which can be a cumbersome task. Taking a knife and slicing slowly around the core takes a certain degree of time and precision, and slips can result in nicked fingers — or worse. Luckily, one hack can make it simple to core iceberg lettuce quickly and efficiently with zero sharp objects required.

First, firmly grasp the top of your head of lettuce. Then, place the lettuce down hard on a flat surface — you need to apply some decent force when placing your lettuce down. With sufficient force, the core should retract inside of the lettuce. From there, simply pick the core out with your hands and start slicing your lettuce. If this trick does not work the first time, you might have been a bit too gentle. Try again with more strength and the core should come off nicely. This hack makes working with this often cumbersome type of lettuce a breeze.