10 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy Iceberg Lettuce & What To Buy Instead

Summer is coming and with it, comes salad season. Iceberg lettuce has always been a classic base for a salad. From caesar to wedge, this leafy vegetable has worked its way onto the plates of diners for years, acting as the sturdy foundation for many a dressing and an array of toppings. But has anyone ever stopped to ask why?

If you take a minute to think about the merits of an iceberg lettuce, it's hard to come up with more than a handful of solid points. Sure, it's got a nice texture to it and, yes, it's undeniably a healthy and low calorie option, but beyond that? We're stumped. So even though an iceberg lettuce might be your automatic addition to a salad or plate when the weather starts warming up, we think that you should leave the iceberg on the shelf as there are better, bolder ingredients you should be using in its place. Here's why you should put down the iceberg and what you should buy instead.