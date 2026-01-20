What Happened To iFork From Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An antithesis to the quirky products often seen on the show, "Shark Tank" Season 9 featured what looked like regular dinnerware. The inventor of the iFork, Kyle Donovan, stood before the Sharks with a plate of food in one hand and a beverage glass in the other and proceeded to smoothly attach the two into a single unit, thus freeing up one hand. He had just demonstrated one of two distinct benefits of his products.

His signature product, the iFork (along with its companion iKnife, iSpoon, iPlate, and iCup), forms a set of compatible interlocking tableware that makes it easier to carry a full serving of food and drink in one hand. The extension on the back of the cutlery, which helps connect it to the plate, has the additional benefit of preventing the part a part the utensil that touches food from coming into contact with other surfaces. The idea came to Donovan as a way to avoid exposing silverware to potentially unclean tabletops.

The product marked a departure from Donovan's past endeavors. The entrepreneur ran a photography business in his teens and later started a business publication called NV Magazine. He also authored a series of bee-themed children's books called "The DoBees." These aspects of his past would come up following the "Shark Tank" episode in ways you might not expect.