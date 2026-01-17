What Is Cream-Top Milk And How Do You Drink It?

Whether you associate the words with wrestling legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage or heard them elsewhere, the saying "the cream always rises to the top" likely rings a bell. Although it's about the success of excellence, the expression references the development of cream-top, or non-homogenized milk. This variety differs both in appearance and texture from the homogenized versions at the store.

Conventionally, the milks sold by popular brands undergo homogenization, a process that utilizes heat and pressure to break down the naturally occurring fat in the product. This allows the liquid to have a pleasing, uniform appearance and has been a manufacturing standard since at least 1932. However, in its original state, the fat in cow's milk tends to separate in a process similar to how heavy cream is made. Over time, it rises to the top of the liquid, creating a layer of congealed cream. While some may find the thickness odd, the product is actually enjoyed just like regular milk. Only, it requires the additional step of dispersing the cream by mixing with a spoon or shaking the carton.

Those who prefer cream-top milk's texture and taste believe it's richer and sweeter than its more processed counterparts. They may also view it as closer to a farm-to-glass experience as it hasn't been altered, aside from being pasteurized.