The Only 2 US States Where Guinness Actually Brews Beer

The beverage best associated with Ireland might be Guinness. The frothy, dark stout has been brewed in Dublin for 260 years – and when you crack open a can in America, your mind might go to cozy pubs and rolling green hills. So would you believe that the iconic Irish stout is also brewed in two U.S. states? If you're sipping a freshly brewed Guinness in America, it may have come from either Maryland or Illinois.

While the very first Guinness brewery in America closed 64 years ago, the first one to open in recent years was in 2018 in Halethorpe, Maryland (just outside of Baltimore). The Chicago, Illinois, location opened a few years later, in 2023. These locations are called the Guinness Open Gate Breweries, and here, the brand brews experimental, small-batch beers to appeal to the American consumer.

If you're not familiar with the brand's more experimental beers, the cold brew coffee beer is one example. You can also expect to find beers like tropical IPAs, fruit-infused options, lagers, and styles that are popular in Europe. The Open Gate Breweries are open to the public to sample beers, enjoy the taproom and restaurant, or take tours.