Before Keith Richards Rolled Onto The Stage With The Stones This Comfort Food Calmed His Nerves

Even casual rock and roll fans know that Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is serious about his music. What the general public may not know is that Richards is serious about something else: the classic Irish pub food that is shepherd's pie. Those who've worked with the Rolling Stones on tour have some pretty wild tales of the rocker demanding that a fresh shepherd's pie be present backstage before he's willing to perform.

Shepherd's pie is a layered dish popular in both the U.K. and Ireland. The Irish version uses ground lamb, but the British variety calls for ground beef. The meat is mixed meat with herbs like parsley and thyme as well as vegetables such as peas and carrots. Then, this base is laid on the pan and topped with mashed potatoes, which are typically chock-full of butter and sometimes cheese. The end result is a warm, hearty comfort food that's retained popularity for centuries.

So, why shepherd's pie? In a BBC interview, Richards said, "You get to a show and you haven't eaten, and you don't want to eat like, something really solid, and a shepherd's pie is like baby food. It's mush, you know," Richards said. "But at the same time, it tastes great." Richards has some specific preferences that separate good shepherd's pie from the best. In-between the layer of meat and potatoes, Richards requests a layer of chopped onions. This gives the dish just a bit more zip and depth of flavor.