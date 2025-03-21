This Single Decision Separates Good Shepherd's Pie From The Best

Shepherd's pie is a comfort food staple. However, if you've ever sampled one that's a bit underwhelming, it may be due to a mistake that separates merely good shepherd's pie from the best: a lack of seasoning. One of the most transformative tricks for perfect shepherd's pie is to add serious flavor to the protein.

Advertisement

Whether you opt to use ground beef, like most American shepherd's pie dishes do, or lamb, the traditional pick for a classic British shepherd's pie, you need to go far beyond salt, pepper, and a few sprinkles of dried herbs. For example,when chef Gordon Ramsay whipped up the dish in an episode of "The F Word, he browned the meat to begin developing that depth of flavor. He also added grated onion, carrot and garlic, allowing the vegetables to really meld with the meat. Then came even more flavor, courtesy of fresh thyme and rosemary, Worcestershire sauce, tomato puree, red wine and chicken stock.

You can pick your preferred additions based on the flavor profile you're looking to achieve, but Ramsay's classic approach can serve as inspiration. Whatever protein you select, consider adding a few vegetables, some flavor boosters such as fresh herbs, sauces or purees, and some type of liquid like a stock, broth or wine to impart even more complexity.

Advertisement