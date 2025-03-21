This Single Decision Separates Good Shepherd's Pie From The Best
Shepherd's pie is a comfort food staple. However, if you've ever sampled one that's a bit underwhelming, it may be due to a mistake that separates merely good shepherd's pie from the best: a lack of seasoning. One of the most transformative tricks for perfect shepherd's pie is to add serious flavor to the protein.
Whether you opt to use ground beef, like most American shepherd's pie dishes do, or lamb, the traditional pick for a classic British shepherd's pie, you need to go far beyond salt, pepper, and a few sprinkles of dried herbs. For example,when chef Gordon Ramsay whipped up the dish in an episode of "The F Word, he browned the meat to begin developing that depth of flavor. He also added grated onion, carrot and garlic, allowing the vegetables to really meld with the meat. Then came even more flavor, courtesy of fresh thyme and rosemary, Worcestershire sauce, tomato puree, red wine and chicken stock.
You can pick your preferred additions based on the flavor profile you're looking to achieve, but Ramsay's classic approach can serve as inspiration. Whatever protein you select, consider adding a few vegetables, some flavor boosters such as fresh herbs, sauces or purees, and some type of liquid like a stock, broth or wine to impart even more complexity.
Leveling up the top layer
The meaty base is the most important part of shepherd's pie. If it's lacklustre, there's just no saving the dish, no matter how silky smooth and rich your mashed potato topping is. However, there are a few other ways to level up your shepherd's pie that focus on the potato layer.
First of all, consider swapping out the water you plan to boil your potatoes in with chicken stock to add some extra flavor. Then, as you did with your meat, ensure you season your potatoes properly. Salt and pepper are a must, but be generous with whatever other complementary spices you think work with your meat base. If you've tossed some thyme in your ground beef, why not add some to your potatoes to weave that herbaceous quality throughout the dish? Remember that fat adds flavor. For extra richness, consider using cream instead of a lighter ingredient like skim milk. While some purists may disagree, you can give the pie extra pizzazz by incorporating some grated cheese. Fold it throughout your potatoes for a cheesy taste, or sprinkle it on top to get a browned crust.
If you're looking for a starting point, we have a classic shepherd's pie recipe as well as a Mexican shepherd's pie for those who want to add some flair with chipotle pepper and pepper jack cheese. Ultimately, you should cook up whatever combination appeals most to your taste buds.