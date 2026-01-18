Elizabeth Taylor And Richard Burton Shared A Favorite Champagne Brand – And They Liked These Vintages Best

A-listers Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton were particular about the vintages of Dom Pérignon they drank. We don't know if they would have indulged in years other than 1961, 1964, and 1959, but as of 1968, these were their favorites. Dom Pérignon describes its 1961 vintage as having "a really lovely bouquet, smooth, well-balanced, with the fishiness of pinot noir and the smokiness of chardonnay." It calls the flavor "Discreetly mellow for Dom Pérignon." Fun fact: Dom Pérignon sent a small number of bottles of its 1961 vintage to the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles of Wales and Diana Spencer in celebration of their nuptials, as 1961 was the year that Princess Diana was born.

The 1964 Dom Pérignon vintage has been called one of the best that the champagnes released during the 20th century. It's described as having the aroma of brioche and toasted nuts, and flavor notes of butterscotch. The Champagne Club ranks it in the top three Dom Pérignon vintages ever.

Part of what made the 1959 vintage super-special was that the weather and growing conditions in Champagne were ideal that year. On its website, Dom Pérignon mentions that "the grapes reached an exceptional degree of ripeness," producing a nuanced wine smelling of tobacco, honey, licorice, and fig, and tasting of fruit and vanilla. Today, any one of these three vintages costs thousands of dollars and is extremely hard to find. If you are ever blessed with having a bottle, keep the opened champagne fresh by placing a spoon inside. Were they still around, Liz and Dick would probably still pick up a bottle or two, at least at Christmastime.