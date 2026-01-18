Why Tom Schwartz And Tom Sandoval's Bar Crashed And Burned After 2 Years
If you're the kind of cook or baker who loves to turn on one of the many iconic Bravo shows while you're measuring, basting, or mixing, you're likely familiar with the Lisa Vanderpump universe. Vanderpump started her reality television career on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and her restaurant, SUR, made frequent appearances. SUR came into the spotlight in its own right in 2013, with the premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," a show highlighting the drama-filled lives of the restaurant's servers and bartenders. Two characters on the show, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who were "bartenders," have since started a couple of bar-restaurants with the help of Vanderpump. After just two years, one of their ventures, Schwartz & Sandy's, was closed for good in 2024. Here's the lowdown on why.
Schwartz & Sandy's opened in November 2022, and was a lounge and bar carrying the names of the two reality television stars. As it turns out, this namesake could have contributed to the bar's downfall. In a statement to People, Schwartz claimed, "The current climate for this business is pretty rough ... Recovering from all the negativity post-scandal wasn't easy, and the slimmer margins post-COVID made it even harder to bounce back." For those not in the know, the "scandal" being referred to had to do with Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend and fellow "Vanderpump Rules" castmate Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss (also a cast member) — a pop culture event now known as "Scandoval."
Schwartz & Sandy's vs. the surviving bar, TomTom
When Tom Sandoval isn't making appearances on the Peacock series "The Traitors," and Tom Schwartz isn't filming his other Bravo commitment, "The Valley," the two are business partners at TomTom, their remaining Los Angeles bar and restaurant, along with Lisa Vanderpump. TomTom opened in 2018, and since then, it has been a popular spot in West Hollywood for locals and "Vanderpump Rules" fanatics alike.
The bar is part of the Vanderpump empire (which includes Vanderpump à Paris, a new Vegas restaurant), and focuses on being "decadent, relaxed and a bloody good time" (via TomTom). TomTom's interior is decorated with dark woods and pops of lush color. This style is distinct from Schwartz & Sandy's, which had a lighter, beachier vibe, featuring accents of greenery and vibrant patterns. Craft cocktails are (of course) a hallmark of a Sandoval and Schwartz establishment. Schwartz & Sandy's served a tropical-inspired tequila and coconut drink called the "Baby Shark," and one of the signature drinks at TomTom is called the "Pumptini," a cocktail made from vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, orange liqueur (which could be triple sec), raspberries, and lime and grapefruit juices.
Both eateries take (or took) advantage of their celebrity ownership. Sandoval's name and likeness still appear on TomTom's website, yet in promoting both restaurants, Schwartz seems to have taken a more central presence. Sandoval barely makes appearances in past posts on Schwartz & Sandy's Instagram page. Additionally, a December 2025 post on TomTom's Instagram sharing details of a New Year's party features Vanderpump and Schwartz, no Sandoval in sight.