Why Tom Schwartz And Tom Sandoval's Bar Crashed And Burned After 2 Years

If you're the kind of cook or baker who loves to turn on one of the many iconic Bravo shows while you're measuring, basting, or mixing, you're likely familiar with the Lisa Vanderpump universe. Vanderpump started her reality television career on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and her restaurant, SUR, made frequent appearances. SUR came into the spotlight in its own right in 2013, with the premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," a show highlighting the drama-filled lives of the restaurant's servers and bartenders. Two characters on the show, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who were "bartenders," have since started a couple of bar-restaurants with the help of Vanderpump. After just two years, one of their ventures, Schwartz & Sandy's, was closed for good in 2024. Here's the lowdown on why.

Schwartz & Sandy's opened in November 2022, and was a lounge and bar carrying the names of the two reality television stars. As it turns out, this namesake could have contributed to the bar's downfall. In a statement to People, Schwartz claimed, "The current climate for this business is pretty rough ... Recovering from all the negativity post-scandal wasn't easy, and the slimmer margins post-COVID made it even harder to bounce back." For those not in the know, the "scandal" being referred to had to do with Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend and fellow "Vanderpump Rules" castmate Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss (also a cast member) — a pop culture event now known as "Scandoval."