15 Whiskeys Presidents Sipped When They Unwound

Being the president of the United States comes with a lot of pressure. From wars and economic crashes to professional and personal criticism, entering the Oval Office has always meant non-stop responsibilities. So it's no surprise that whiskey has seen its fair share of the White House. At the same time, the story of whiskey in the Oval Office paints a larger picture about the country itself.

As America changed, so did its whiskey. Early presidents like Washington and Madison drank rye whiskey made close to home. As the country expanded west, corn-based bourbon became more common, and presidents like Jackson and Grant favored it. Later, increased global trade and international influence introduced Scotch into social circles, which leaders like Johnson and Eisenhower preferred. And as cities grew and drinking culture evolved, cocktails became more mainstream, and presidents like McKinley and Roosevelt embraced that shift. Each president's choice of whiskey — as well as how they drank it — reflects the country they were leading at the time.

This list isn't just about every president's favorite drink. Instead, it's a time capsule of America's history, told one pour at a time.