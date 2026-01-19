From Dinner To Projectile: How Potatoes Helped Sink An Enemy Sub During WWII

It can be said that a notable connection exists between military record and food. In one corner of seafaring lore, an account exists of the United States Ship O'Bannon and its unusual victory against an enemy seacraft. In a moment of, admittedly, madcap ingenuity, projectile potatoes assisted the decorated warship in sinking its opponent. As unbelievable as this sounds, the event took place in 1943 and is counted among the annals of naval legend. While it's certainly an entertaining tale, the account of what actually happened on the decks of the opposing ships is the source of some debate, namely, from the ship's skipper, who insists that it's simply another one of the false facts about potatoes people think are true.

The USS O'Bannon was a Naval destroyer with a reputation for standing its ground in seaside warfare. Throughout its time, the O'Bannon received the Presidential Unit Citation and 20 battle stars for its service in World War II and the Korean War. One of its most remarkable feats involved the April 1943 potato-flinging encounter that resulted in its crew defeating an enemy submarine. Put briefly, the O'Bannon was escorting supply ships when it encountered a Japanese RO-34 submarine above the ocean depths. The opposing seacrafts had gotten too close to one another for either to use its guns, so the O'Bannon's crew began grabbing and hurling anything they could — including potatoes. Ultimately, the O'Bannon was able to utilize the strength of its artillery, including depth charges, eventually sinking the sub.