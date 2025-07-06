Old-School Military Foods We Still Eat Today

In the early 1850s, food innovator Gail Borden was experimenting with a process for creating a shelf stable milk, something that could be transported over long distances easily and remain safe to drink. Boiling milk to reduce the water content in it left the milk tasting burnt, so instead he used a vacuum pan to lower the boiling temperature of the milk, which preserved its taste and color. It took him three years to gain approval for a patent, which he received in 1856, but it took a war for condensed milk to become popular.

It wasn't until an unexpected customer walked into the company office in 1861 that Borden's fortune began to change. The customer was curious about milk that would keep indefinitely; apparently satisfied with the answers, he then ordered 500 pounds of condensed milk. The milk was intended for the U.S. Army fighting Confederate troops in the Civil War; soldiers needed food supplies that would keep in the hot conditions of the South over long periods of time.

The Army was happy with the quality of this new product and started ordering large quantities of it. And when soldiers returned home, they told their families and friends about condensed milk, which increased its popularity among the civilian population. When Borden died in 1874, the New York Condensed Milk Company was well known and condensed milk was considered a staple of American cooking. Today we use it for baked goods from quick and easy fudge to pumpkin pie.