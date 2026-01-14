The Popular Dish Coming To Ikea's Food Court In 2026

There are a lot of things people don't know about Ikea's Swedish meatballs, one of which is that they likely originated in Turkey. The iconic dish has been a Swedish tradition since the early 1700s, when King Charles XII and his men developed a taste for Turkish köfte. This year, another favorite food ball from the Middle East is debuting at Ikea's food courts, and it's something that more than a few people will enjoy.

In September 2025, Ikea celebrated 40 years of serving Swedish meatballs by adding a new ball to the menu: falafel balls. It was announced that the dish would be coming to stores in early 2026, with no date specified. The falafel balls officially started rolling out in U.S. locations around January 6, so if they aren't at the Ikea location near you just yet, you can be sure they're coming very soon.

Despite its early origins in Egypt and the Levant region, falafel has built a reputation as a popular snack in Sweden, particularly in the city of Malmö. Introduced into the market by immigrants from Lebanon and Israel, the fried chickpea fritters were recognized as a healthier and cheaper alternative to fast food options like McDonald's. With this history, the falafel's inclusion in Ikea's menu continues the company's 40-year tradition of bringing Swedish-favorite food balls to its locations around the world.