The Popular Dish Coming To Ikea's Food Court In 2026
There are a lot of things people don't know about Ikea's Swedish meatballs, one of which is that they likely originated in Turkey. The iconic dish has been a Swedish tradition since the early 1700s, when King Charles XII and his men developed a taste for Turkish köfte. This year, another favorite food ball from the Middle East is debuting at Ikea's food courts, and it's something that more than a few people will enjoy.
In September 2025, Ikea celebrated 40 years of serving Swedish meatballs by adding a new ball to the menu: falafel balls. It was announced that the dish would be coming to stores in early 2026, with no date specified. The falafel balls officially started rolling out in U.S. locations around January 6, so if they aren't at the Ikea location near you just yet, you can be sure they're coming very soon.
Despite its early origins in Egypt and the Levant region, falafel has built a reputation as a popular snack in Sweden, particularly in the city of Malmö. Introduced into the market by immigrants from Lebanon and Israel, the fried chickpea fritters were recognized as a healthier and cheaper alternative to fast food options like McDonald's. With this history, the falafel's inclusion in Ikea's menu continues the company's 40-year tradition of bringing Swedish-favorite food balls to its locations around the world.
All the info on Ikea's new falafel balls
The falafel balls at Ikea are made with chickpeas, zucchini, onions, and spices, giving vegan diners a flavorful option at the food court. You won't typically find zucchini or onions in a more traditional or simple falafel recipe, however, so expect the ones at Ikea to have a few differences from the ones you may get at other restaurants. Recipes that use zucchini tend to end up a little more tender than your usual falafel, and the addition of onion should add a layer of tangy sweetness to the overall flavor profile.
For $4.99, you can get a plate of eight falafel balls served with vegetable couscous, aioli, and a slice of lemon for extra zest. The couscous is made with mushrooms, bell peppers, and a few other veggies, and is vegan-friendly — couscous contains just durum wheat semolina and water. All in all, it's a fairly hearty meal for half the price of the eight-piece Swedish meatballs, which makes it an even better deal for vegetarians.
While the falafels and couscous are vegan, the dish as a whole is not, as aioli is made with egg yolks. If you're avoiding animal-based ingredients, order your falafel balls without the sauce. Aioli aside, Ikea's falafel balls launched just in time to be part of the perfect Veganuary meal, so they're definitely worth trying soon; and if you're making falafel at home, just use another plant-based sauce, like tahini, instead.