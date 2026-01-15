Your Guide To The Best Valentine's Day Finds At Sam's Club In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Although it is the most romantic day of the year, Valentine's Day can be a little bit of a stresser if you're not prepared. On the other hand, if you get everything together and plan ahead, you'll be smooth sailing. For Valentine's Day 2026, we've got your guide for the best Sam's Club finds, ranging from festive treats to kitchen items that are sure to add a heartfelt touch to a meal at home.
Whether you're going out or staying in, one of the keys to enjoying a meal with that special someone is steering clear of foods you shouldn't eat on Valentine's Day. Go easy on the onions and garlic, of course, but you may want to be wary of overly spicy foods, too. There are, however, dozens of romantic meals for two you can prepare that are perfectly suitable for the occasion and bound to impress. To pull off an enchanted evening, let Sam's Club be the perfect place to buy everything you need for the meal or get a special sweet gift.
Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
There are certainly some Valentine's Day chocolates no one wants to eat, but you'll never find Ferrero Rocher on that list. These may be the ultimate V-Day classic candy — delicious milk chocolate spheres with a crispy wafer exterior and a hazelnut center. This gift box of 40 chocolates will keep your valentine appreciating you for days (weeks, months, years) to come.
Purchase the Ferrero Rocher Gift Box for $17.98.
Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts
Woo your loved one with the sweet, creamy, and smooth taste of Reese's peanut butter and chocolate. While these may seem like your average indulgence, when they're heart-shaped, they mean a little bit more. Buy a big bag to hand out at work or for the kids to bring to school.
Purchase the 65-piece Reese's Snack Size Peanut Butter Hearts for $13.98.
Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Covered Round Dutch Oven
Maybe it's time to upgrade your cookware or get something special to prepare an amazing braised short rib, whole roasted chicken, or cozy stew for Valentine's Day. If you haven't cooked with a Dutch oven, February is the perfect month to practice. At $53.98 the Tramontina enameled Dutch oven is a fraction of the cost of something similar from the pricy Le Creuset brand, and still performs wonderfully with heavy-grade cast iron and a European-style design for incredible heat retention.
Purchase the Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $53.98.
Cuisinart 3-Quart Electric Fondue Set
Here's a lovely meal idea that will transport you to an evening in front of the fireplace at a cozy Swiss chalet — a Valentine's Day fondue spread. The Cuisinart electric fondue set is dishwasher-safe with simple settings, so it's super easy to use. Try it with cheese or broth, or save it for a chocolatey dipped dessert.
Purchase the Cuisinart Electric Fondue Set for $59.00.
Member's Mark by FujiSan Akita Sushi Roll Party Tray
For a super easy yet romantic meal, pick up a Member's Mark prepared sushi roll tray. The trays are created daily by Sam's Club's onsite sushi chefs and use sustainably sourced seafood. Each one comes with fresh shrimp nigiri and an array of rolls: California, spicy California, shrimp tempura, and California crunch, plus wasabi, soy sauce, and pickled ginger, so they're ready to eat.
Purchase the Member's Mark Sushi Roll Party Tray for $25.17.
Member's Mark Premium Surf and Turf Curated Box
Whether as a gift or to prepare a meal for your valentine (or maybe as a gift to your valentine, who will then prepare it for you), the curated surf and turf box comes packed with high-quality beef and seafood that could get any omnivore's heart pounding with delight. The Member's Mark specialty includes over four pounds of grass-fed beef tenderloins, jumbo shrimp, and tasty lobster tails. It serves four, so it's perfect for a friendly Valentine's Day crew or for more than one couple's meal to keep the romantic season going.
Purchase the Member's Mark Premium Surf and Turf Curated Box online only for $99.98.
Member's Mark Sweet Fruit Topped Chantilly Cream Bar Cake
When it's time for dessert, you can impress with a beautiful, fruit-topped Chantilly cream cake. The berries are fresh, and the cake is moist and indulgent — made in-house daily. Although this Sam's Club item is available year-round, it seems particularly festive for a celebration with a loved one.
Purchase the Member's Mark Fruit Topped Chantilly Cream Cake for $17.98.
Maker's Mark Bourbon, 1.75 liter bottle
For an incredible cocktail or something to sip on after dessert, we'll move on from Member's Mark and go to the sweet, smoky, barrel-aged domain of Maker's Mark. This bourbon is a classic in the world of whiskey, and even if you're not a fan, it might be the perfect simple gift for the loved one you know enjoys a great Manhattan — one of the best bourbon cocktails of all time. Plus, Sam's Club offers a great deal for the big boy bottle.
Purchase the 1.75 liter bottle of Maker's Mark Bourbon for $41.88.