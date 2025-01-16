Valentine's Day Chocolates No One Wants To Eat

There's a marked difference between Valentine's Day chocolates you'd rather not eat and Valentine's Day chocolates you should not eat under any circumstances. These chocolates aren't merely second rate selections; they're largely relics of the candy-making world that may have once been the favorite choices of chocolate lovers, but have long outlived their charm. Some of them should never have been created in the first place (IMO), but that's the free market for you. If only there were a guild of chocolate-minded citizens who could advise on such things, maybe we could sidestep the catastrophic chocolate creations that get left behind like litter when February 15th rolls around.

Since we're not lucky enough to live in a gilded age of chocolate gauging, I feel it's my responsibility to call out the chocolates on the Valentine market that are best avoided entirely, for the sake of enjoying the holiday. It may seem unlikely that there is a list of chocolates that no one wants to eat, but against all odds I was able to conjure up a collection that nobody who truly loves you would give as a gift.

If you haven't shopped for your sweetheart yet, you can take this round-up of some of the worst Valentine's Day candy as a cautionary tale for your upcoming purchases. And if you happen to receive any of these undesirable bonbons, remember: you're under no obligation to eat them. You can hide them in the back of the pantry and pretend like they never happened.

