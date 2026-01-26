How One Simple Food May Have Inspired A Jimi Hendrix Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Wind Cries Mary" may be one of Jimi Hendrix's most emotionally vulnerable songs, but it probably wouldn't have existed if not for a simple, everyday food item: mashed potatoes. The soulful tune isn't about the dish per se, but a fight that started because of it. Hendrix wrote "The Wind Cries Mary" as a reconciliatory ballad after an argument with then-girlfriend Kathy Mary Etchingham over her mashed potatoes.

In her 1998 book, "Through Gypsy Eyes", Etchingham recounted how the fight that led to the song played out: "Once he was moaning about my cooking again and I felt I had put a lot of effort into whatever it was — mashed potatoes probably. I didn't take kindly to being told they were disgusting, so I picked up the plate and smashed it on the floor." In later interviews, Etchingham would reveal more details about their tempestuous argument, including why Hendrix was so irate about the dish.

Decades later, Etchingham shared that she had hit the legendary musician with a frying pan at some point during the fight. She also said that Hendrix's chief complaint about her mashed potatoes was that they were too lumpy. Etchingham admitted to taking such great offense at his comments that she stormed out, hopped into a taxi, and left. By the time she'd returned to their shared home, Hendrix had finished writing the song. It's amusing to think that if Etchingham had just known a few more things about fixing ruined mashed potatoes, we may never have had "The Wind Cries Mary."