Mashed Potato Myths You Should Stop Believing

Mashed potatoes are so ubiquitous that it's hard to imagine there could be anything we don't know about them. Whether you have a favorite family recipe that has been passed down for generations or one that you've adapted over time from a beloved cookbook or recipe blog, making this seemingly simple side feels like second nature for many of us. All you have to do is boil the potatoes, add some butter and cream, mash them, sprinkle them with salt and pepper to taste, and serve them hot.

No matter how much of a mashed potato pro you are, however, there is always something new to learn and misconceptions to dispel. Perhaps you've heard that boiling your potatoes whole is the best way to prevent them from becoming saturated with water, or that mashing them in a blender or a food processor is the best way to get a smooth consistency. These and other pieces of advice will actually do more harm than good, producing exactly the kind of uneven cooking and gluey consistency that most of us want to avoid. To ensure that your next mash is fluffy, rich, and full of flavor, we've rounded up some of the biggest myths standing between you and mashed potato perfection. Avoid these mistakes, and your potatoes will be in a league of their own.