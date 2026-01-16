Your Guide To The Best Costco Valentine's Day Finds In 2026

Valentine's Day may be a holiday with purely commercial origins in the United States, but most of us can still appreciate some nice chocolate or a sweet treat on February 14. Unfortunately, we'll be bombarded with everything pink and red while getting our regular grocery shopping done in the upcoming weeks. Fortunately, some of those products, especially a handful at Costco, are ones you might genuinely enjoy.

While boxes of truffles have nothing to do with Saint Valentine (the martyred Roman saint the holiday is named after), they're still a sweet way to show someone you're thinking about them. Costco is already known for having some great seasonal items for bigger holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, but these items centered around the day of love are not to be missed.

If you're still exhausted from leaving the tailend of the holiday season, we saved you some work and rounded up eight products to look for the next time you're at Costco. Not all Valentine's Day treats need to be made from chocolate, but fair warning, a lot of these products are.