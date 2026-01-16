Your Guide To The Best Costco Valentine's Day Finds In 2026
Valentine's Day may be a holiday with purely commercial origins in the United States, but most of us can still appreciate some nice chocolate or a sweet treat on February 14. Unfortunately, we'll be bombarded with everything pink and red while getting our regular grocery shopping done in the upcoming weeks. Fortunately, some of those products, especially a handful at Costco, are ones you might genuinely enjoy.
While boxes of truffles have nothing to do with Saint Valentine (the martyred Roman saint the holiday is named after), they're still a sweet way to show someone you're thinking about them. Costco is already known for having some great seasonal items for bigger holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, but these items centered around the day of love are not to be missed.
If you're still exhausted from leaving the tailend of the holiday season, we saved you some work and rounded up eight products to look for the next time you're at Costco. Not all Valentine's Day treats need to be made from chocolate, but fair warning, a lot of these products are.
La Chic Patissier Heart Macarons
Of course, this roundup is going to include a few heart-shaped items, and the La Chic Patissier Heart Macarons are a great option for those who want something other than chocolate. The box contains 24 macaron cookies with a mix of vanilla and raspberry flavors, made from Madagascar vanilla and real fruit purée. Made in Belgium, the pretty pink box of cookies is a great choice if you're tired of the big heart-shaped sugar cookies at Valentine's Day parties. This is a nice, more elevated option (pair them with champagne!).
Purchase the La Chic Patissier Heart Macarons for $17.
Heart Town House Invitations from Haribo
If you need Valentine's Day cards to bring to school, a party, or work — and don't want generic flat cards — these three-dimensional, house-shaped cards will stand out from all the rest. The Haribo Heart Town House Cards come with stickers so the recipient can decorate them as they please. Inside, the paper houses are stocked with candy, including a lollipop, gummies, and a candy bracelet. Each box contains 12 house-shaped cards. This item isn't available on Costco's website, so keep an eye out for it in stores.
Purchase the Haribo Heart Town House Cards at your local Costco store for $15.39 – prices may vary by location.
Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts
Macarons and fancy truffles certainly have their place for Valentine's Day, but sometimes the classics are where it's at. Reese's chocolate peanut butter seasonal shapes are always something to look forward to, especially the heart shape for Valentine's Day. Do the various shapes actually taste different? That's up for debate, but the hearts don't have ridges, so they certainly have a smoother texture than the cups.
Purchase the Reese's Chocolate Hearts at your local Costco location for $13.99; prices may vary by location.
Hershey's Mini Cupid Mix
Another classic Valentine's option is Hershey's Mini Cupid chocolate mix. The chocolates don't have any new flavors or special shapes, but the festive bag includes a familiar mix of mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Krackels, Hershey's dark and milk chocolate bars, Mr.Goodbars, and Hershey's Kisses. The bite-sized treats' packaging is covered in pink hearts, and they're perfect for passing out in classrooms or workplaces. The seasonal chocolate assortment is priced at $14.69 at Costco stores, but is not currently available on the retailer's website.
Purchase the Hershey's Mini Cupid Mix at your local Costco for at $14.69 – prices may vary by location.
DelConte Giant 5-pound Milk Heart
If you're someone who believes that the size of a gift represents how much you love someone, then this giant 5-pound, hollow heart of milk chocolate is a must-buy for Valentine's Day. Made by DelConte, a luxury chocolate producer in Italy, this is ideal for someone who wants both quality and quantity when it comes to chocolate. The price seems expensive at first — almost $90 — but it really is a lot of chocolate: The heart contains 78 servings.
Purchase the DelConte Hollow Milk Chocolate Giant Heart at your local Costco for $86.99 — prices may vary by location.
Ethel M Chocolate Truffles Collection
What's Valentine's Day without a box of truffles? This isn't the typical box you'd pick up from the grocery store – the Ethel M Chocolate Truffle Collection contains two boxes of 12 truffles tied up with a ribbon. The selection includes something for everyone, with white, dark, and milk chocolate used to make flavors such as Kona espresso and cinnamon pecan ganache. These visually stunning truffles are hand-painted with cocoa butter and are (almost) too pretty to eat.
Purchase the Ethel M Chocolate Truffle Collection for $59.99.
Chocovia Strawberry & Kadaif Dubai Style Squares
You thought Dubai chocolate was over? Think again — it's still trending, and popping up in Costco stores with a Valentine's Day makeover. Made in Turkey, Chocovia's Dubai Style Chocolates are small squares filled with strawberry and kadaif (the special ingredient that gives Dubai chocolate its crunch), with a pink chocolate exterior. These squares are individually wrapped, so they can be easily shared on Valentine's Day.
Purchase Chocovia's Dubai Style Chocolates with Strawberry and Kadaif Filling at your local Costco for $18.99– prices may vary by location.
Costco Bakery red velvet cookies
Don't get distracted by all the Valentine's Day candy and forget about Costco's bakery section! Costco is currently offering seasonal red velvet cookies made with white chocolate chips. If you're trying to figure out the origins of red velvet's flavor, it's going to have a sweet, slightly chocolatey taste. Rather than hard and crunchy, Costco's red velvet cookies have a soft, tender texture. The box contains 24 cookies, which is about 2 pounds worth.
Purchase the red velvet cookies in the bakery section of your local Costco for $9.99– pricing may vary by location.