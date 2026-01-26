The Vintage LA Diner Where The Beatles Sampled American Comfort Food

In 1964, The Beatles effectively launched "Beatlemania" in the United States when they appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show," igniting legions of screaming fans from coast to coast. In light of such success, it was only natural that the Fab Four do a summer tour of America the very next year. In August 1965, days ahead of performances in San Diego and at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the band expressed a desire to eat at an all-American diner. They ended up at Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, California, which still stands today. In fact, it remains an official state location of historical interest thanks to The Beatles' visit.

If the band was looking for diner comfort food, they had plenty of choices at Bob's Big Boy, whose name was inspired by a real child. The eatery, famed for its double-decker hamburgers, also served sandwiches and melts, fried chicken, fish and chips, chili, milkshakes, pies, and ice cream sundaes (and still does today). It's unclear what John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison ordered to eat that night, but where they sat has been immortalized in the restaurant. The round booth, known as "The Beatles Booth," is still regularly requested by customers who sometimes wait hours for a chance to eat where The Beatles ate. There's even a plaque at the table noting the band's visit, though it has been stolen several times.