The Aldi Snack That Fails As A Cheez-It Copycat, According To Reddit

Aldi is a chain known for getting its private-label products right. Some store-exclusive items, such as its Burman's Tomato Ketchup and Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookies, are even considered better than the originals by shoppers, so it's hard to imagine this discount retailer experiencing many missteps when it comes to developing in-house products. However, there is one snack Aldi sells that shoppers on Reddit — literally — have a hard time swallowing: the Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers. (And we don't disagree. We named Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers in our roundup of Aldi foods that taste as cheap as they cost.)

Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers bear an uncanny resemblance to Cheez-It crackers in both packaging and appearance, but that's where the similarities end. In a Reddit thread asking which Aldi copycat products simply aren't worth it, u/Snazzyjazzygirl admitted, "I bought [Aldi's] version of extra toasty [baked cheese crackers] and actually threw them out." Elsewhere on Reddit, though the original poster was trying to compliment the snack, most of the comments were not on their side. In the thread, a dissatisfied customer claimed the Savoritz cheese crackers are "the only thing [they've] ever returned to Aldi."

The primary complaint seems to be a lack of flavor, which one Redditor overcame by upgrading the crackers with hot sauce. In another Aldi-based Reddit thread, u/Dangerous_Ice17 described the crackers simply: "Lacking in salt, bland, and just not good."