The Aldi Snack That Fails As A Cheez-It Copycat, According To Reddit
Aldi is a chain known for getting its private-label products right. Some store-exclusive items, such as its Burman's Tomato Ketchup and Benton's Chocolate Chip Cookies, are even considered better than the originals by shoppers, so it's hard to imagine this discount retailer experiencing many missteps when it comes to developing in-house products. However, there is one snack Aldi sells that shoppers on Reddit — literally — have a hard time swallowing: the Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers. (And we don't disagree. We named Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers in our roundup of Aldi foods that taste as cheap as they cost.)
Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers bear an uncanny resemblance to Cheez-It crackers in both packaging and appearance, but that's where the similarities end. In a Reddit thread asking which Aldi copycat products simply aren't worth it, u/Snazzyjazzygirl admitted, "I bought [Aldi's] version of extra toasty [baked cheese crackers] and actually threw them out." Elsewhere on Reddit, though the original poster was trying to compliment the snack, most of the comments were not on their side. In the thread, a dissatisfied customer claimed the Savoritz cheese crackers are "the only thing [they've] ever returned to Aldi."
The primary complaint seems to be a lack of flavor, which one Redditor overcame by upgrading the crackers with hot sauce. In another Aldi-based Reddit thread, u/Dangerous_Ice17 described the crackers simply: "Lacking in salt, bland, and just not good."
Did a recipe change hamper a once-great Aldi snack?
Aldi fans are a passionate bunch, and thanks to their enthusiasm, exclusive products like Kirkwood "Red Bag" Chicken and Girl Scout Cookie dupes have earned a cult following at the chain. As such, shoppers are pretty vocal about perceived changes to their favorite items. Aggrieved cheese cracker fan u/Guardian_pass posted a Reddit thread in 2023 to question if the formula for Aldi's Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers had been altered. "I feel like only a few months back, I bought some [crackers], and they were good," the original poster explained, to which another user replied, "I just opened a box and had to immediately search this up. I knew I couldn't be the only one questioning the crackers."
Aldi hasn't publicly addressed any changes to the recipe and doesn't usually provide information on who manufactures its private-label goods. This is common practice when it comes to store-brand items, as these manufacturers are sometimes the same companies that make the name-brand versions. The companies that produce both don't want people to choose more-affordable alternatives, so these details are kept under wraps. However, it's well-known that Aldi uses a rigorous research and development process for its in-house products, which includes a test kitchen. The chain also encourages shoppers to provide product feedback via an online contact form, or take advantage of the Twice as Nice Guarantee to get a full refund plus a replacement product — even if that means returning a box of Savoritz Baked Cheese Crackers.