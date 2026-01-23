This Classic Pennsylvania Soda Is A Standout At Shady Maple Smorgasbord

Known for having one of the largest buffets in the United States, Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Pennsylvania, offers a unique dining experience. That's not just thanks to its vast selection of food but also its drink offerings. Beyond Pepsi products, Reading Draft sodas from the local company Reading Soda Works are available. These drinks are made with pure cane sugar and natural ingredients and are free of both caffeine and gluten. What makes them more special is how they're crafted from start to finish. Sodas are triple-filtered and use a pinpoint carbonation technique. In a video shared on Facebook, Reading Soda Works' secretary treasurer, Denton Conner, explained that it takes two days to cold brew the beverages this way. Although this is a slower process than the more common flash carbonation, it creates smaller and longer-lasting bubbles for a smooth taste.

Today, Reading Soda Works offers nearly two dozen Reading Draft sodas. They range from classic to fruity flavors, and 85% of them are made with the same recipe the company has used since it started in 1921. However, not all of these varieties are offered at Shady Maple Smorgasbord. Only six are available: Sarsaparilla, Diet Root Beer, Creamy Red Birch Beer, White Birch Beer, Black Cherry, and Vanilla Cream. Moreover, while these popular craft sodas normally come in old-fashioned glass bottles, the options at Shady Maple Smorgasbord are served from a fountain.