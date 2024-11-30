The Pennsylvania Restaurant That Houses The Largest Buffet In The US

Given how many dishes Shady Maple Smorgasbord needs to prep and get set up on the buffet line every meal, you'd think they would just cycle through the same rotation of options month after month, but that's not the case. The restaurant serves Pennsylvania Dutch comfort food and has certain staple dishes that remain on the menu all the time, interspersed with seasonal and monthly specials to keep things fresh. For example, the November offerings include a few seasonal items such as butternut squash soup, pumpkin pancakes, and apple dumplings.

Beyond any seasonal specialties, diners can expect a particular lineup for each meal. Breakfast serves up classics like bacon, French toast, oatmeal, various baked goods, and waffles. Dinner, on the other hand, boasts a salad bar with 46 items, including eight varieties of meat, 14 types of vegetables, 10 cold dessert options, eight types of pie, and more. It's certainly not the type of buffet where you'll be able to sample even a fraction of what's available. That said, if you're interested in particular items, you'll likely be able to find them somewhere on the buffet line.

Shady Maple certainly has its fans out there, including none other than television icon Henry Winkler, who sang their praises on X, formerly known as Twitter— where, incidentally, the establishment also has an unofficial fan account. Those interested in checking out even more of the nation's top buffet offerings may want to check out our list of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in every state for inspiration.