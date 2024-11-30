The Pennsylvania Restaurant That Houses The Largest Buffet In The US
While buffets have risen and fallen in popularity over the years, there remain diners out there who enjoy the structure these establishments have — and we're willing to bet they'd be impressed with a Pennsylvania spot that can claim to be the largest buffet in the United States. Of all the Amish restaurants you should visit in the U.S., Shady Maple Smorgasbord, home of the neverending buffet, should be one of them. The restaurant is less than a 90-minute drive from Philadelphia, situated in East Earl, Pennsylvania.
You may want to bring comfortable shoes if you opt to dine at the Pennsylvania spot, though, as there are 200 feet worth of buffet offerings, and a total of 44,000 square feet in the entire complex that includes the buffet, a market, and other retailers, should you feel like some pre- or post-meal exploring. Shady Maple doesn't spend all day preparing for the dinner service, either. The country's biggest buffet actually serves all three meals of the day, opening daily at 7 a.m. and serving food until 8:15 p.m. Pricing varies according to what meal you're there for, with weekday breakfast being the cheapest option at $13.99 and seafood night dinner taking the top price at $29.99. Don't worry about the wait, though, you likely won't have to worry about finding a seat — they can seat 2,000 diners at a time in their massive establishment.
The Pennsylvania Dutch fare is seemingly endless at Shady Maple
Given how many dishes Shady Maple Smorgasbord needs to prep and get set up on the buffet line every meal, you'd think they would just cycle through the same rotation of options month after month, but that's not the case. The restaurant serves Pennsylvania Dutch comfort food and has certain staple dishes that remain on the menu all the time, interspersed with seasonal and monthly specials to keep things fresh. For example, the November offerings include a few seasonal items such as butternut squash soup, pumpkin pancakes, and apple dumplings.
Beyond any seasonal specialties, diners can expect a particular lineup for each meal. Breakfast serves up classics like bacon, French toast, oatmeal, various baked goods, and waffles. Dinner, on the other hand, boasts a salad bar with 46 items, including eight varieties of meat, 14 types of vegetables, 10 cold dessert options, eight types of pie, and more. It's certainly not the type of buffet where you'll be able to sample even a fraction of what's available. That said, if you're interested in particular items, you'll likely be able to find them somewhere on the buffet line.
Shady Maple certainly has its fans out there, including none other than television icon Henry Winkler, who sang their praises on X, formerly known as Twitter— where, incidentally, the establishment also has an unofficial fan account. Those interested in checking out even more of the nation's top buffet offerings may want to check out our list of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in every state for inspiration.