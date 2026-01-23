Mama Kelce's 7-Layer Dip Is Guaranteed To Crush At Your Super Bowl Party
As any NFL-cheering reveler knows, no Super Bowl table is complete without a good dip. While we've got an easy-peasy Buffalo chicken dip recipe at the ready, you could also take a page from Donna Kelce. Having raised not one, but two pro football players — retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason and Kansas City Chiefs MVP Travis — Mama Kelce certainly knows her way around a game day menu. "Dips are the one thing that everybody loves, and everybody goes to," the matriarch said in an interview with Elite Daily in 2024. The star of her spread is her famous seven-layer creation.
A hearty mish-mash of Tex-Mex flavors, her seven-layer dip consists of refried beans, shredded cheddar, jalapeños, pico de gallo, black olives, diced avocado, and — here's where she shakes things up — Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar dip. A dip within a dip may seem like a sort of snacking "Inception," but there's a cute reason behind it. Since son Travis notoriously hates mayonnaise, Mama Kelce swapped out the traditional ingredient in favor of this slightly unconventional alternative. Creamy, spicy, and best of all, premade, a container of Heluva Good! can take the work out of at least one of the seven spreads.
Ways to make a 7-layer dip your own
You can put your own spin on this Kelce family favorite at home, with substitutions that best fit your loved one's tastes. While Mama Kelce uses the Jalapeño Cheddar dip to replace the traditional layer of mayonnaise mixed with sour cream, other non-mayo alternatives include plain sour cream, cream cheese, or queso. The latter is an excellent choice for leaning into the "Mex" component of this Tex-Mex dish. Kelce's take also deviates from the norm in that she keeps the avocado chunky, rather than mashing it into a guacamole. You can certainly opt for a mash, but the diced pieces do add a unique textural contrast against the creamier ingredients.
It's also worth noting that Kelce's version could bring a lot of heat via the jalapeños. For a more milder variation, you can ditch the peppers and stick to tomatoes and black olives, and even add shredded lettuce to give it a taco-inspired tilt. If you have vegan eaters on your guest list, swap out the shredded cheddar and dairy layers for some plant-based cheese alternatives. (Here's a simple hack to make homemade vegan queso.) After making it your own, serve with tortilla chips and veggies, and watch this dip go faster than a pigskin across the 50-yard line. As even Taylor Swift (Kelce's future daughter-in-law) might agree, it's the ultimate Super Bowl snack to liven up your lineup.