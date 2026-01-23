Mama Kelce's 7-Layer Dip Is Guaranteed To Crush At Your Super Bowl Party

As any NFL-cheering reveler knows, no Super Bowl table is complete without a good dip. While we've got an easy-peasy Buffalo chicken dip recipe at the ready, you could also take a page from Donna Kelce. Having raised not one, but two pro football players — retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason and Kansas City Chiefs MVP Travis — Mama Kelce certainly knows her way around a game day menu. "Dips are the one thing that everybody loves, and everybody goes to," the matriarch said in an interview with Elite Daily in 2024. The star of her spread is her famous seven-layer creation.

A hearty mish-mash of Tex-Mex flavors, her seven-layer dip consists of refried beans, shredded cheddar, jalapeños, pico de gallo, black olives, diced avocado, and — here's where she shakes things up — Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar dip. A dip within a dip may seem like a sort of snacking "Inception," but there's a cute reason behind it. Since son Travis notoriously hates mayonnaise, Mama Kelce swapped out the traditional ingredient in favor of this slightly unconventional alternative. Creamy, spicy, and best of all, premade, a container of Heluva Good! can take the work out of at least one of the seven spreads.