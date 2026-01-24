Before Ketchup, Heinz Built Its Empire On A Completely Different Condiment

The Heinz brand is one that most American households know well. It is, of course, most famously associated with ketchup, which Heinz has been producing since 1876. Back then, it was known as "catsup," a condiment that's not so different from ketchup. Since the introduction of this tomato-based sauce favorite, Heinz has produced dozens of food products and condiments. While many may assume that ketchup was the company's O.G. product, that distinction actually belongs to horseradish, which founder Henry J. Heinz began bottling in 1869.

At his family home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz grew a patch of horseradish (which really has nothing to do with actual horses) in the garden. This wasn't surprising, considering that his parents had immigrated to the United States from Germany, where horseradish is heavily used in the cuisine. Using his mother's recipe, Heinz bottled the potent homegrown root. The Heinz brand came in clear bottles, as opposed to dark, opaque bottles that horseradish was usually sold in. By using clear bottles, Heinz was able to show potential customers that there were no unsightly or low-quality ingredients hidden inside. The horseradish became a tremendous success, and it wasn't long until Heinz set his sights on producing even more products. However, plenty of obstacles stood in his way, even before the creation of Heinz ketchup.