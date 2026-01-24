Why IKEA's Food Court Items Are So Cheap

When you hear IKEA, what comes to mind alongside convoluted furniture construction is delicious Swedish meatballs. These meatballs are a legendarily low-cost entree that go for little more than $10. All IKEA food market items run cheap, from $5.99 breakfast plates that offer eggs and pancakes to $9.99 cod served with potatoes and peas. Even with food prices continuing to rise, IKEA keeps costs low. It's possible that cheap food encourages customers to purchase more furniture, even when the company sells food at a loss.

According to IKEA's official website, founder Ingvar Kamprad noticed in the early 60s that "hungry customers buy less." This adage has shaped business strategy ever since. On a Quora Q&A thread, personal chef Chris Spear, who previously worked as a restaurant manager at IKEA, weighed in. He claimed low costs are a psychological trick: "They are using their foodservice department to reinforce their low price profile on items in the rest of the store." Customers may not have a decent sense of how much the average couch costs, but they do know food prices. When they see remarkably cheap meals, they assume IKEA's furniture prices are also a bargain.

One of the untold truths about IKEA hot dogs is that they're likely sold at a loss. IKEA does not share information about how much their food court makes with the general public, but it's unlikely they're actually turning a profit on the $2 menu item. Low food costs are a gimmick to get customers through the door and buying furniture.