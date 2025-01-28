The Best Ikea Swedish Food Market Items You Should Always Put In Your Cart

Though this store started with humble beginnings as a small-goods shop in a small Swedish town in the 1940s, Ikea has since grown to a global powerhouse offering homewares, textiles, and even toys. And though it might be best known for its signature clean aesthetic and infuriatingly difficult-to-put-together furniture, there's another, often-overlooked category of goods where it's setting a high bar: food.

This iconic Swedish store has not only a sit-down restaurant — at most locations — offering Scandinavian specialities, but also has a bountiful grocery marketplace where customers can stock up on their favorites to enjoy at home — and luckily, no assembly required. Among the countless packaged items, frozen goods, and beverages, there are a few mouthwatering customer favorites that are perfect for delicious breakfast, snacks, gourmet dinners, and everything in between. Next time you head to Ikea, keep an eye out for these top items that are sure to become regular additions to your shopping list.