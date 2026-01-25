How Jack Black Makes His Kraft Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jack Black has been America's silly little sweetheart for decades, but he somehow never stops finding ways to be the world's most relatable superstar. While on a press tour for their new movie Anaconda, Black and Paul Rudd appeared on Today, where Jenna Bush Hager asked about Black's skills in the kitchen. He answered in true big kid fashion: "I'm an incredible cook. I make an incredible Kraft mac and cheese."

Kraft may offer one of the lowest-quality boxed mac and cheeses out there, but hell — we all know it's still sort of the best. Some folks try to amplify the processed cheesy flavor by buying shakers of cheese powder online and adding it to the recipe. Black said he achieves the same results by pulling a "controversial" move: He opens two boxes of mac and cheese and uses both cheese packets, but only some of the pasta.

Though he was just being playful, he was pretty impassioned about how his mac is made. "There's an art to it," he said, wiggling his fingers mysteriously, "you've got to get the right amount of butter, the right amount of milk" (though he distinctly pronounced it "milch"). He also emphasized it's important that you mix the sauce together before dumping it on the macaroni. Folks say this helps reduce lumps of powdery cheese and lets you more evenly coat the noodles.