What Happened To McDonald's CosMc's Locations?

If you spaced out on McDonald's cosmic-themed spinoff launched in 2023, it's now officially too late to grab a CosMc's beverage. As of May 2025, the drinks-focused concept, which was still in its testing phase, was shut down by the global fast food chain (via McDonald's). McDonald's spinoff attempt had a menu consisting largely of sweet beverages with catchy flavor combinations like Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Churro Cold Brew Frappé, and Island Pick-Me-Up Punch. It was originally launched with the aim for McDonald's to break into the highly lucrative beverage and coffee market; the customizability of the drinks hinted at the chain going after the Starbucks and Dutch Bros format, with options like boba, energy, and vitamin C shots, while also appealing to a younger customer base.

The idea was unveiled with the opening of a single takeaway and drive-thru location in Illinois, in the town of Bolingbrook near Chicago. The initial response was explosive, with excited customers and out-of-towners alike queuing up for hours and even causing minor traffic disruptions in the small town. The zesty drinks menu was also good internet fodder, quickly going viral. By early 2024, McDonald's had opened additional outlets in Texas, around the Dallas-Fort Worth, Arlington, and San Antonio areas.

In early 2025, however, some CosMc's locations were scheduled to be shuttered. At the time, it still seemed like part of the trial, since more locations were simultaneously slated to open. Sadly, McDonald's announced just a few months later that all remaining CosMc's locations, as well as its app, would be shutting down, with plans for McDonald's locations to feature CosMc's-inspired beverages, instead.