Every Exclusive CosMc's Food Item, Ranked Worst To Best
Mcdonald's newest project is a brand new chain of restaurants called CosMc's. This new chain focuses primarily on specialty beverages but has a limited menu of different breakfast and snack items as well. The first location of this new chain opened on December 7, 2023, in Bolingbrook, IL. Additional locations are set to be rolled out in 2024. While a portion of CosMc's menu is shared with McDonald's, they do have a few items exclusive to the new brand. We tried every new, exclusive food item available to determine the best and the worst they have to offer.
CosMc's has a nice range of savory and sweet offerings that are surprisingly diverse in options. From hardy breakfast sandwiches to decadent sundaes, there's a food item guaranteed to hit the spot for any time of day. Since each of the 13 food items is vastly different, the rank was primarily based on tastiness and uniqueness.
13. Pretzel bites
The pretzel bites are the only food offered at CosMc's that didn't really meet the mark in flavor. The bites lacked salt, and the dough had a strange, overly chewy texture that quickly became unappetizing. While the dough had a nice color to it, it did not have that same baked flavor your traditional pretzel has. While they're not the worst thing in the world, you're better off getting your pretzels elsewhere.
The biggest offense of these pretzel bites was the lack of flavor. They were missing the yeasty, buttery, salty combination you'd typically expect from a warm pretzel. The bites were as bland as they were unforgettable. These were sampled with no additional sauces, but perhaps they would do better with help from condiments. However, on their own, they are a skippable item for sure. If you have a picky eater, these may be a good option if you're looking for something with plain flavors that won't risk being offensive to sensitive tastebuds.
12. Caramel Fudge Brownie
There was nothing inherently wrong with this brownie, but it was incredibly rich, which made it difficult to eat and enjoy. One bite gave you enough richness and sugar to satisfy any sweet tooth craving immediately. It had a good fudgy texture but was overpowered by sweetness. The caramel lacked the salty bite needed to assist in cutting through some of the intensity of the desert and made the brownie difficult to eat without getting sticky.
This brownie would be great to split if you really want to try it so that none of it goes to waste, but ordering one for yourself may prove to be challenging once you start eating it. Plus, there are similar brownies out there in the world. Caramel and chocolate are not a revolutionary flavor pairing, and you could probably find a more balanced treat elsewhere. While it's not a bad brownie by any means, it just isn't that great compared to the rest of the menu.
11. Snack Box
This snack box will make for a great on-the-go option if you need a healthier road trip snack, but it's nothing exciting out of the box. The individual components of the box are good sans the dried cranberries, but they are all easily found items out in the world. The box is fine and definitely makes for a convenient snack, but there is not a wow factor to it.
The best part of this snack box was the gouda, which was surprisingly creamy and smoky. However, it paired strangely with the pepperoni included in the box. The pepperoni had a bit of a spice to it that overpowered the other components of the box. The crackers were fairly bland, but the seed texture was nice and contrasted well with the cheese. I enjoyed the diverse array of flavors and textures in the box and can appreciate the ease it will bring for some busybodies.
10. Lemon Blueberry Cookie
When a cookie is called a lemon blueberry cookie, you would reasonably expect to get more lemon flavor out of it. The cookie had the faintest whisper of lemon that almost came across as an aftertaste. The blueberry-tasting notes were more prominent but still not that distinct. Mostly, the cookie tasted like a crispy shortbread cookie. It was a pleasant treat and not grossly sweet, but it fell short in flavor.
Blueberry-flavored fans are going to thoroughly enjoy this dessert, but lemon-flavored fans might be let down. If you want a simple treat that still feels light, this cookie is a great option for you. The cookie also has a delicious strudel-like crumble on top that gives an extra texture and flavor boost, but the cookie I had did not have much of this crumble on it. This cookie would go nicely with some of the coffee options on the menu as a simple, sweet dessert to go with a hot drink, similar to a scone and tea.
9. Hazelnut McPops
McPops are CosMc's versions of little donut holes stuffed with a flavored filling. The hazelnut ones were the most average out of the three flavors available. The hazelnut chocolate spread filling was very sticky and turned to a glue-like texture when chewing; it was also a little bitter for a donut. The donut itself had a nice fluffy texture and had a light sprinkling of powdered sugar on the outside that helped offset some of the bitterness from the filling.
This treat is probably better suited to people who are in love with the flavor of chocolate hazelnut spread and want to put it on everything they eat. If this is you, you're going to really appreciate this. While the filling may look chocolaty, don't be deceived. It is surprisingly hazelnut-forward, giving the McPop an overall nutty flavor. This donut was alright, but it ranks here because the other options available are better, in my opinion.
8. Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
The main reason this cookie doesn't rank higher is that it's really just your average chocolate chip cookie. It's a nicely done chocolate chip cookie, but it's still just an average cookie nonetheless. It's got a nice ratio of chocolate chips to cookie dough, and the texture is soft and chewy. The chocolate chips are perfectly melty, giving the cookie a creamy element. It's a cookie you've probably had a hundred times in your life by now. There are definitely more unique things to try instead.
One of the best aspects of this cookie was the layer of flaky sea salt on top. This did give the cookie a certain elevated flavor while eating. The salt prevented the baked goods from being too sweet and made the cookies more balanced overall. It definitely made me wish more cookies used salt in this way. This cookie is good if you happen to be in the mood for a chocolate chip cookie, but I don't think it's anything you'd want to go out of the way for.
7. Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich
This sandwich features an omelet-style egg, thin, crispy bacon, white cheddar cheese, and a creamy avocado tomatillo sauce. This sandwich doesn't taste the way you expect it to. I was thinking that the avocado tomatillo sauce would taste similar to an avocado salsa or a tart green tomato. Instead, I got strong flavor notes from different spices, which I was not expecting. I believe I was detecting the green chile pepper used in the sauce and whatever the spice blend is.
The sauce still had a slightly similar taste to salsa and was a bit acidic in a way that complemented the heavier parts of the dish nicely. The bread the sandwich came on was a highlight as well; it was perfectly toasted but still fluffy. This is an interesting addition to the breakfast sandwich game, but it definitely won't be for everyone. If you love salsas, you'll probably enjoy this sandwich.
6. Apple Cinnamon McPops
This is another one of the three McPop offerings available. This one was a comforting take on an apple cider donut you might find at an apple orchard in the fall. The apple pie-like filling was deliciously seasoned with different warming spices like cinnamon and clove. The outside is rolled in cinnamon sugar that gives the McPop a nice texture with a tiny bit of crunch. This donut successfully captured fall flavors into a single bite.
The only downside to this donut was that the apple filling got mushy very quickly and made the entire donut a little soggy. These are probably best enjoyed freshly made to avoid this issue. Overall, they are a yummy, easy treat for when you want just a little something sweet. It's definitely worth trying and is a fun addition to the menu. This McPop is a great option to have an apple cider-type donut around all year and is a yummy bite overall.
5. Caramel Fudge Brownie Sundae
This sundae combines two great desserts into one and is a great way to try CosMc's brownie without having to buy just that. The creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream is topped with a caramel and fudge sauce topping and chunks of the brownie. The cold and creamy ice cream works nicely to tone down some of the richness from the brownie and results in a slightly decadent yet enjoyable dessert. The fudge and caramel sauces are both delicious on their own, but when they come together, they're truly magical.
But, again, this sundae is not the most original item out there, and there are plenty of similar creations in the world. The sundae also struggles with feeling a little too indulgent, given all the different toppings. If you're looking for a truly luxurious feeling sundae, this might be the dish for you. But don't fill up on the brownie chunks right away, or you might not be able to finish your dessert.
4. Savory Hash Brown Bites
Don't expect the traditional McDonald's hash browns when you order these. These medallion-shaped hash browns are thicker and more seasoned than their McDonald's counterparts. The outside of these hash brown bites is addictively salty and crisp. You hear a distinct crunch with every bite. Four hashbrowns come in an order and amount to about the same size as a McDonald's hash brown.
These are the perfect morning snack to go with whatever drink you order from CosMc's. The flavor of the seasonings is a balanced blend of salt, garlic, pepper, and onion that gives the hash browns an almost homemade flavor. The McDonald's hash brown has some serious competition coming its way. The flavor of these bites is what really sets them apart from the competition and gives them a unique edge when compared to similar dishes. They would be even better if dipped in a sauce, but they definitely don't need one.
3. Cookie Butter McPops
These are arguably the most unique and the best flavored of the McPop options. Like the hazelnut ones, they have a powdered sugar coating, but the cookie butter filling does not overwhelm the donut itself. The cookie butter has an incredibly similar texture to a glaze or icing, giving the McPop a classic glazed donut vibe.
The only complaint with these is that they are very sweet, almost too sweet to enjoy. The cookie butter has a hint of salt that helps somewhat with the prominent sweetness of the donut but isn't quite strong enough. If you love sweet things, these are probably right up your alley, but if sugar is too much for you, you may want to try one of the other flavors available instead.
2. Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae
This sundae makes up for everything the blueberry lemon cookie didn't have, plus the addition of creamy vanilla soft serve. For some reason, the lemon flavor was much more prominent in the sundae than the cookie; I believe the blueberry sauce probably contained some traces of lemon as well. This gave the sundae a bright, fresh flavor that cut through the sugary ice cream and cookie crumbles with ease.
The cookie crumbles are a nice textural element in this sundae and offer a subtle crunch throughout the soft serve. The best part of this dish, though, is the blueberry sauce. It's a stunning purplish blue color and tastes like a fresh blueberry pie. In fact, the entire sundae is reminiscent of a blueberry pie in ice cream form. The flavor combination is just unique enough that you'd be hard-pressed to find something exactly like this anywhere else.
1. Spicy Queso Sandwich
This sandwich is ridiculously good. All the elements on this sandwich come together to form a nearly perfect bite. The sandwich includes an omelet-style egg, juicy sausage patty, white cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno chips, and an amazing spicy queso sauce. The spicy queso sauce is savory, creamy, and smoky, and has the perfect amount of heat. This sandwich is a little spicy but won't overwhelm the average spice enjoyer.
One of the best parts of this sandwich is the crispy jalapeno chips. They also add another layer of spice as well as offering a unique, crunchy texture to the sandwich and a hint of acidity. You don't normally think of queso on a breakfast sandwich, but more places should consider trying this. The spicy queso sandwich is going to dominate the breakfast sandwich game soon enough.