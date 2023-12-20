Every Exclusive CosMc's Food Item, Ranked Worst To Best

Mcdonald's newest project is a brand new chain of restaurants called CosMc's. This new chain focuses primarily on specialty beverages but has a limited menu of different breakfast and snack items as well. The first location of this new chain opened on December 7, 2023, in Bolingbrook, IL. Additional locations are set to be rolled out in 2024. While a portion of CosMc's menu is shared with McDonald's, they do have a few items exclusive to the new brand. We tried every new, exclusive food item available to determine the best and the worst they have to offer.

CosMc's has a nice range of savory and sweet offerings that are surprisingly diverse in options. From hardy breakfast sandwiches to decadent sundaes, there's a food item guaranteed to hit the spot for any time of day. Since each of the 13 food items is vastly different, the rank was primarily based on tastiness and uniqueness.