Where Nerds Eat And Drink In LA, According To A Local Nerd

Many people outside of Los Angeles are surprised when I tell them it's one of the nerdiest cities in America. Even though my family is from Southern California and I grew up coming here, I used to picture a city full of glamorous movie stars. That changed nine years ago when I moved down. The movie stars are around — but so are the writers, editors, production designers, and producers, plus the many non-Hollywood Angelenos who are all well-represented in nerd-friendly spaces. This is the city where the role-playing game series "Critical Role" and "Dimension 20" are made, and where I wrote for the nerd show "Tabletop News." When LA's nerds need to grab some food and beverage, there are quite a few places to go.

Where once I would be embarrassed to play D&D or Magic: The Gathering in public, throughout Los Angeles, there are bars and cafes full of people playing all sorts of nerdy games. The large number of artists and techies who create worlds for TV and movies can also create worlds within gaming spaces, like Geeky Teas in Burbank, my honorable mention pick. Here, you can purchase board games, rent out decorated private gaming rooms, and buy loose-leaf teas while hanging out with like-minded pals.

What follows is a list of my favorite places to eat, drink, and nerd it up in the city. The Valley seems to be an epicenter of these spaces. There may be more spots on the West Side, but I haven't found them. When my West Side friends join me at one of the following locations, they talk about how they wish they could find something like it near them.