Anthony Bourdain Gave Gordon Ramsay High Praise Over This Simple Soup

Anthony Bourdain's very first television show, "A Cook's Tour," debuted shortly after he released his groundbreaking book, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," so his stardom (which would ultimately be enormous) was just getting started at the time. One episode that aired in 2002 on Food Network saw Bourdain eating around London, England where he made a stop at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which had recently been awarded three Michelin stars (yes, they are awarded by the tire company). At the time, Bourdain shared Gordon Ramsay was considered to be the best chef in England, and he was happy to experience the chef's culinary talents. Later in his career, Bourdain wasn't shy about saying how he really felt about Gordon Ramsay.

While visiting the restaurant and after an amuse-bouche course, Bourdain was presented with a chilled consommé soup with caviar. As Bourdain so eloquently put it, "It's a pain in the a** to make a great consommé, but Gordon's done it." He doesn't explain what's in the small bowl of consommé he's presented with, other than the caviar, but it looks like the broth may have chunks of red and green tomato in it. In any case, Bourdain further praised the soup, calling it, "really, really, really extraordinary." Consommé may not look like it has a whole lot going on, but a well-made batch is truly a labor of love that takes time and excellent quality ingredients, even if there's no bougie caviar at the bottom of the cup.