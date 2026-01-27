Donald Trump Allegedly Keeps These Candies In His Special 'Poison' Bowl
While there is no dearth of celebrities with weird food habits, it is difficult to think of any other American head of state who was as picky an eater as Donald Trump. His predilection for fast food and Diet Coke is well known, but the 45th and 47th POTUS seems to be a rabbit hole of dietary quirks. The button on the resolute desk that summons his favorite beverage hints at how Trump likes to have his favorite sugary treats close at hand. There is also a bowl kept in proximity to the Oval Office, which is brought in by presidential aides to satiate his candy cravings. "Bring me the poison," is how Trump summons the bowl, reveals journalist and author Michael Wolff in his account of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign — "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America" (via Vanity Fair).
Whether on the campaign trail or as president, Trump's candy is never too far away. The White House, it appears, is home to several bowls and baskets filled with candy, all of which are kept well stocked. "Starbursts, Hershey's Miniatures, Laffy Taffy, and Tootsie Rolls," lists Wolff. Trump acknowledges his sugary obsession. A self-described "candy addict" (via Rolling Stone), the president, who is also a self-described teetotaler, has referred to candy as his "poison" or "alcohol." Self-awareness, however, doesn't seem to have inspired moderation. Several sources in the Trump White House have revealed that the president is prone to consuming large quantities of candy.
Donald Trump's candy-related antics are no secret
Donald Trump's incessant candy consumption is one that his inner circle is well-versed in. During both of his terms in the White House, he has had specific aides on candy duty to bring him his bowl or basket of "poison" whenever it is summoned. He has been known to stress-eat candy, and, per Rolling Stone, also has sugary treats on hand while overseeing high-stakes situations like military operations. There was also that time in 2018, when Trump tossed two pieces of Starburst candy to then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit, along with the words "Don't say I never give you anything" (per USA Today).
Starburst candy has had a special relevance when it comes to Donald Trump's political dealings. The chewy fruit candy was seemingly used by former House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to gain favor with the president during his first term. After noticing that Trump only ate red and pink Starburst candies, McCarthy had a jar of exclusively cherry and strawberry-flavored Starburst sent to the president.
Interestingly, Trump isn't the first politician known to keep large stores of candy in unexpected places. The famous Senate candy desk is proof that others before him have also found a way to stash their sweet treats in high office. While most of Trump's cabinet take the perpetual presence of fast food and candy as part of the job, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., who is on a crusade against sugary and artificially colored foods, recently expressed surprise over Trump's unhealthy diet, telling The Katie Miller Podcast, "I don't know how he's alive."