Donald Trump Allegedly Keeps These Candies In His Special 'Poison' Bowl

While there is no dearth of celebrities with weird food habits, it is difficult to think of any other American head of state who was as picky an eater as Donald Trump. His predilection for fast food and Diet Coke is well known, but the 45th and 47th POTUS seems to be a rabbit hole of dietary quirks. The button on the resolute desk that summons his favorite beverage hints at how Trump likes to have his favorite sugary treats close at hand. There is also a bowl kept in proximity to the Oval Office, which is brought in by presidential aides to satiate his candy cravings. "Bring me the poison," is how Trump summons the bowl, reveals journalist and author Michael Wolff in his account of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign — "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America" (via Vanity Fair).

Whether on the campaign trail or as president, Trump's candy is never too far away. The White House, it appears, is home to several bowls and baskets filled with candy, all of which are kept well stocked. "Starbursts, Hershey's Miniatures, Laffy Taffy, and Tootsie Rolls," lists Wolff. Trump acknowledges his sugary obsession. A self-described "candy addict" (via Rolling Stone), the president, who is also a self-described teetotaler, has referred to candy as his "poison" or "alcohol." Self-awareness, however, doesn't seem to have inspired moderation. Several sources in the Trump White House have revealed that the president is prone to consuming large quantities of candy.