Donald Trump Might Be The Pickiest Eater In Presidential History
President Donald Trump has been compared to a toddler in many regards, but never quite so often than when in reference to his eating habits. Despite his privileged upbringing, it's no secret that he has maintained a rather elementary palette, preferring that his meals consist of foods like McDonald's burgers (also a favorite of Bill Clinton) and piles of melted cheese and pepperoni. (Seriously, have you seen the bizarre way Trump eats his pizza? He only eats the toppings!) In an interview with Politico, chef Andre Rush, who worked in the White House under Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Trump, suggests his level of pickiness made him the most difficult president to cook for.
Although Trump has committed some pretty egregious crimes against food, preferring a well-done steak certainly isn't unheard of. President Ulysses S. Grant enjoyed his beef that way, too. Rush says what made Trump's diet particularly hard to adhere to was his lack of curiosity when it comes to cuisine. Trump's food preferences reportedly fall within a small framework that he has little interest in venturing outside of. However, in the name of healthier options, he's open to some experimentation — so long as it falls within his tight parameters, and there's some tactful manipulation involved. He simply doesn't want to know that his burger has ground turkey blended in or that his fries are made from an assortment of lightly battered vegetables.
If there must be change, may it be indistinguishable
President Donald Trump isn't too keen on stepping outside of his comfort zone when it comes to food, and those limitations can extend to those he travels with, too. During Trump's last presidential campaign, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. complained that the only options available on Trump's private jet were Big Macs and KFC, calling everything on offer "poison." Since the sitting president influences the menu on Air Force One, we can imagine it has a similar vibe.
Apparently, Trump is picky about what he drinks as well. Kennedy spilled that those close to the president never see him sipping water. For him, it's Diet Coke or bust. Chef Andre Rush confirmed these sentiments and said Trump maintains an ardent "if it ain't broke don't fix it" mentality when it comes to his soda consumption. While the Diet Coke may be lost cause, Kennedy and the First Lady Melania reportedly have plans to get the president on a cleaner diet that includes lean protein and more vegetables.