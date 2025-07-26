Donald Trump Might Be The Pickiest Eater In Presidential History

President Donald Trump has been compared to a toddler in many regards, but never quite so often than when in reference to his eating habits. Despite his privileged upbringing, it's no secret that he has maintained a rather elementary palette, preferring that his meals consist of foods like McDonald's burgers (also a favorite of Bill Clinton) and piles of melted cheese and pepperoni. (Seriously, have you seen the bizarre way Trump eats his pizza? He only eats the toppings!) In an interview with Politico, chef Andre Rush, who worked in the White House under Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Trump, suggests his level of pickiness made him the most difficult president to cook for.

Although Trump has committed some pretty egregious crimes against food, preferring a well-done steak certainly isn't unheard of. President Ulysses S. Grant enjoyed his beef that way, too. Rush says what made Trump's diet particularly hard to adhere to was his lack of curiosity when it comes to cuisine. Trump's food preferences reportedly fall within a small framework that he has little interest in venturing outside of. However, in the name of healthier options, he's open to some experimentation — so long as it falls within his tight parameters, and there's some tactful manipulation involved. He simply doesn't want to know that his burger has ground turkey blended in or that his fries are made from an assortment of lightly battered vegetables.