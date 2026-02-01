The Classic Cocktail That Pairs Perfectly With McDonald's Fries

Consumers agree that McDonald's fries are the tops among fast-food chains. McDonald's spuds get their superior taste from beef flavoring, and with a food this iconic, you must have an equally impressive beverage to wash it down. While classic soda pairings work just fine (the restaurant offers Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and plenty of others), we have an offbeat beverage to recommend. The next time you're craving McDonald's fries, consider pairing them with a decadent mudslide cocktail. Consisting of vodka, Kahlúa (or another coffee liqueur), Baileys Irish Cream, chocolate syrup, and heavy cream, a mudslide beautifully replicates the flavor of a chocolate milkshake, but with a boozy bonus.

I can practically hear you thinking, "You want me to eat McDonald's French fries with what?", but I assure you there is a method to this madness. Think back to childhood meals that were occasionally served alongside a milkshake, perhaps to celebrate a championship little league game or to get on your good side before the delivery of bad news. Back then, the combining of salty and sweet made perfect sense to one's palate, and some even went the extra mile by dipping their fries into their milkshakes. We aren't necessarily recommending that you do that, but you might be surprised by how well these flavors work together.