Dolly Parton's Go-To Sweet Treat At Dollywood

If you've ever visited Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, you know that there is no shortage of delicious food to enjoy at the Smoky Mountains amusement park. There are soft pretzels, pizza, ice cream and tons of other treats you would expect to find, but there's also plenty of good 'ol rib-sticking Southern favorites that pay homage to Dollywood's beloved co-founder, Dolly Parton. The legendary country crooner has been known to stop by the park from time to time and you can bet that she doesn't leave without enjoying a treat herself. Her hands-down favorite is the park's funnel cakes.

There are two stands in Dollywood that sell Parton's preferred snack; it's unclear how the "9 to 5" hitmaker takes her cake, but each stand offers freshly made funnel cakes that you can opt to top with classic powdered sugar or a variety of sweet fixins like pie fillings, Oreo cookies, and even breakfast cereal. There's also a spectacular red velvet funnel cake that earned a spot on our ranking of the best Dollywood Park treats.

The theme park offers some tasty seasonal flavors as well, including lavender honey for spring and pumpkin spice for fall. Parton herself proudly told Southern Living that she's so smitten with the funnel cakes that she frequently requests them even if she can't get to them in person: "Even if I'm in my bus or The Dolly Suite, I say, 'Run, get me some funnel cakes.'" As the singer acknowledged, "I can't leave here without funnel cakes."