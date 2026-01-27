Jamie Oliver's Go‑to Pepper For Adding Flavor To A Dish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver knows a thing or two about seasoning food. The British cooking personality specializes in a vast array of flavorful recipes, from his mouthwatering steak sarnie sandwich to simple but delicious roast potatoes and more creative concoctions. Yet whenever a recipe calls for peppers — and their requisite hint of spice — Oliver reaches for one particular pepper variety. The chef's go-to seasoning? Espelette pepper, which he integrates throughout his cooking.

"It makes food taste delicious," he said in a 2024 interview with "The Times." "You might think that it looks a bit like chili powder, because it's red, but that's where the similarities stop. It's dried peppers, and you can sprinkle it on almost everything."

This versatility — Oliver cites the pepper "as a third seasoning" akin to salt and pepper — proves its worth, as Espelette does everything but stay inside Oliver's pantry. As for what recipes benefit from a sprinkle — or two — of the spice? Oliver takes advantage of its distinctive flavor level by incorporating it whenever he can, upgrading savory dishes into soon-to-be spicy delights.