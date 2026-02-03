Martha Stewart's Chef Prep Tip To Boost Chicken Crispiness

A chef-approved chicken is one that's moist on the inside and crispy, golden brown on the outside. If you've always struggled with the latter part of that equation, you may want to take Martha Stewart's straightforward tip into consideration. As she told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, it's absolutely crucial to dry the chicken prior to roasting — "it makes a huge difference," says Stewart.

It takes just a minute or two and requires no extra ingredients. All you need are paper towels to pat dry every square inch of the chicken, both the exterior and as much as you can manage inside the cavity if you plan to roast the entire chicken. For best results, you can leave the chicken overnight in the refrigerator to allow even more moisture to evaporate, as the chefs at Stewart's Las Vegas restaurant do.

The science behind this tip is simple. That chicken you're going to roast is covered in moisture. If you pop it in the oven as it is, all the moisture will evaporate in the heat and essentially cause the chicken skin to steam, instead of sear. While this won't hurt the meat, you won't get crisp skin. Once the oven's heat gets to work on a dry surface, though, all that delicious browning courtesy of the Maillard reaction – the process by which food molecules break down in high heat and create new flavors — will start to take place.