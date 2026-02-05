Can Costco Online Food Items Be Returned In Store?

Many Costco members would agree that one of the greatest benefits of shopping at the warehouse is its generous return policy, as it boasts a 100% satisfaction guarantee, with just a few exceptions. Indeed, this makes returning items and receiving a refund super easy and hassle-free, which is likely why the return lines at Costco are so long and how people are scoring big with Costco's return policy, including online shoppers. For an immediate refund, Costco customers can, in fact, return food items purchased online to their local warehouse.

The members-only warehouse offers two options for returning online purchases, which include food items: Return it in stores or request a refund online and ship it back. If you're someone who visits Costco regularly, it may be faster for you to simply bring it back to your local warehouse to process the return, especially since food items may take longer to process. Note that refunds for online orders include shipping and handling fees. The refunded money will typically be credited to the original payment method.

Customers can return items purchased online for a myriad of reasons, including being dissatisfied with the item, purchasing it by mistake, and receiving a damaged or incorrect item. Costco's website states, "It helps if you have the receipt or original product packaging, but it may not be necessary to process your return."