Why Costco Customers Aren't In Love With This Cut Of Beef

Costco's meat department tends to outshine such competitors as Walmart, thanks to its selection of steak, ground beef, turkey, and game. Not to mention its bulk packages and affordable prices. But while the retailer offers plenty of hits, it's not without its meaty misses. Among the meat products you shouldn't buy at Costco are pork steaks, chicken skewers, and bacon-wrapped Wagyu cubes. And, if you were to take some shoppers' complaints into consideration, beef back ribs belong on that list.

Although buyers praise the price point, many carnivorous Costco shoppers find that there's just not enough meat on these bones. In response to a Reddit user's question about the beef ribs, one buyer wrote, "Yep, smoked them ... barely any meat on them. 1/10 would not recommend." Another said, "I'll get some and cook direct heat with a mop sauce. You're correct that there's not much meat and you might be surprised that once cooked they shrink up more than you'd think."

Alas, this is a common issue when it comes to beef back ribs, which notoriously aren't that meaty in general. They come from the back ribs lining the cow's spine and are the leftover cutaways from more premium cuts, like ribeyes or prime rib roasts. What you will get is some meat between the bones, but as one of the aforementioned Redditors noted, "The bones are great for making beef stock, and that's the real reason I get these occasionally."