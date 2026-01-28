Why Costco Customers Aren't In Love With This Cut Of Beef
Costco's meat department tends to outshine such competitors as Walmart, thanks to its selection of steak, ground beef, turkey, and game. Not to mention its bulk packages and affordable prices. But while the retailer offers plenty of hits, it's not without its meaty misses. Among the meat products you shouldn't buy at Costco are pork steaks, chicken skewers, and bacon-wrapped Wagyu cubes. And, if you were to take some shoppers' complaints into consideration, beef back ribs belong on that list.
Although buyers praise the price point, many carnivorous Costco shoppers find that there's just not enough meat on these bones. In response to a Reddit user's question about the beef ribs, one buyer wrote, "Yep, smoked them ... barely any meat on them. 1/10 would not recommend." Another said, "I'll get some and cook direct heat with a mop sauce. You're correct that there's not much meat and you might be surprised that once cooked they shrink up more than you'd think."
Alas, this is a common issue when it comes to beef back ribs, which notoriously aren't that meaty in general. They come from the back ribs lining the cow's spine and are the leftover cutaways from more premium cuts, like ribeyes or prime rib roasts. What you will get is some meat between the bones, but as one of the aforementioned Redditors noted, "The bones are great for making beef stock, and that's the real reason I get these occasionally."
Costco's beef back ribs probably aren't worth your time
Although many Costco customers aren't sold on these beef back ribs, not everyone has totally disregarded them. Some cooks appreciate the cut if they want to save time, money, or both. "The beef back ribs usually take two to three hours to smoke and while there is minimal meat, they're not as heavy at the plate ribs and you can knock out a couple of these. Also way more affordable," explained a Redditor. "I enjoy doing these if I'm pressed for time and still want beef ribs."
To get the most bang for your buck with this cheaper cut of beef, a lower and slower cook is the way to go. Whether you pop them in the oven, throw them on the grill, or set them up in a smoker, you'll want to allow them a decent amount of time to break down and get tender. Still, because of the fact that there's less meat, beef back ribs tend to cook faster than pork ribs or chuck ribs. So you can expect similar results in half the time (think three hours in a smoker compared to six). Whether or not it's worth the trouble is another question. Beef back ribs can yield flavorful results, but for the amount of meat you'll get at the end, you're probably better off spending a little more dough on a beefier rack, such as "dino" plate ribs or chuck short ribs. For a little more investment, you'll get a much bigger reward (and fuller plate).