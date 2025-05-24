Costco Vs Walmart: Who Has The Better Meat Department?

Choosing between the meat departments at Costco and Walmart is a little like choosing between Disney World and Disneyland; you know both locations have spectacular stuff to offer, but there are bound to be differences that draw you to one over the other. The only way to get to the heart of the distinctions is to take a trip to each with your camera handy and capture the goods, then lay them side by side and compare them closely. So that's exactly what I did to figure out who comes out on top in the meat department battle between Costco versus Walmart, similar to my Mashed comparison between meat departments at Costco and Sam's Club.

Before I was a devoted plant eater, I did a fair share of consuming meat and chicken, so I also have a bit of personal experience to lend to the situation as far as pricing and quality. Selections among both stores are bound to change based on availability of stock and seasonal trends. So, taking into consideration what's currently on shelves, I did a side by side to see where your money is better spent and your appetite is better addressed. With both Costco and Walmart providing exceptional meat departments, the challenge was to encapsulate the differences to see which store tips the scales. Customer commentary and reviews helped guide me during the more evenly-matched moments. The results are a media mashup of two well-stocked meat departments that each offers its own benefits, with one edging the other out.