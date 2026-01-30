How Korean Fried Chicken Gets Its Signature Crunch
It's happened with fusion food the world over: one culture takes another's traditional food and merges it with their own traditions to create something unique and delicious. Often, it can even stand out above the original, as many feel about ultra-crispy and crunchy Korean fried chicken. This distinctive variation on the American Southern tradition came to be through two key changes: a different batter for coating and an enhanced frying technique.
The first way Korean fried chicken achieves its incredible crispiness starts before it hits the fryer. While traditional American fried chicken is usually breaded with a wheat flour-based batter, the Korean version swaps out some or all of that flour for alternatives like cornstarch or other starches. Using starches instead of flour prevents the formation of gummy gluten in the crust and also more readily absorbs moisture from the chicken, both of which help create a crunchier exterior.
The second involves a simple but highly effective tweak to the frying process. Korean fried chicken is fried twice: first to cook the chicken to a safe level and set the breading, and then again to provide a final boost to the crispiness of each piece. This results in a piece of chicken with a uniquely crunchy exterior that remains crisp even when sauced.
Unique crunch, unique origins
Although it's been around overseas for decades, Korean fried chicken only took off in the United States in the 21st century through the efforts of chains like Bonchon, which popularized the style as it opened locations across the country. The growth hasn't slowed down in recent years, with chains serving Korean fried chicken growing by 22% in 2025.
It's not a coincidence that "KFC" (Korean fried chicken) bears a strong resemblance to the KFC Americans are more familiar with. The exact origins of the dish are murky, but most start the surprising history of Korean fried chicken with American service members introducing the concept to locals during the Korean War. Decades later, in the 1980s, Korean chefs innovated the deliciously sticky sauce that coats many varieties today, cementing the form of this one-of-a-kind hybrid cuisine.
So, the next time you're at a restaurant, sinking your teeth into a juicy piece of Korean fried chicken (or whipping up a batch of your own with our easy Korean fried chicken recipe), make sure to notice the distinctive crunch. It's all thanks to a combination of a unique batter and a double-frying technique to provide the signature ultra-crispiness diners know and love.