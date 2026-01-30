How Korean Fried Chicken Gets Its Signature Crunch

It's happened with fusion food the world over: one culture takes another's traditional food and merges it with their own traditions to create something unique and delicious. Often, it can even stand out above the original, as many feel about ultra-crispy and crunchy Korean fried chicken. This distinctive variation on the American Southern tradition came to be through two key changes: a different batter for coating and an enhanced frying technique.

The first way Korean fried chicken achieves its incredible crispiness starts before it hits the fryer. While traditional American fried chicken is usually breaded with a wheat flour-based batter, the Korean version swaps out some or all of that flour for alternatives like cornstarch or other starches. Using starches instead of flour prevents the formation of gummy gluten in the crust and also more readily absorbs moisture from the chicken, both of which help create a crunchier exterior.

The second involves a simple but highly effective tweak to the frying process. Korean fried chicken is fried twice: first to cook the chicken to a safe level and set the breading, and then again to provide a final boost to the crispiness of each piece. This results in a piece of chicken with a uniquely crunchy exterior that remains crisp even when sauced.