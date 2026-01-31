The Difference Between Wendy's Chicken Nuggets In The US And UK

Over in the U.K., Wendy's nuggets are made from chicken breast meat, and there's no mention of rib meat. Other ingredients include wheat flour, spices like garlic and onion powders, and sugar. Interestingly, a four-pack of chicken nuggets comes in at 114 calories in the U.K. compared to 170 calories in the U.S. One potential reason for the drop in calories is that the size of the nuggets is seemingly smaller than the ones at U.S. Wendy's.

Another difference in the chicken nuggets from Wendy's U.K. is that you can order them slathered in various sauces (aka saucy nuggets) similar to how chicken wings are prepared in the States. Not only are these not an option in the U.S., but the sauces you choose from aren't on American menus. Saucy nuggets are offered with either regular or spicy nuggets and Buffalo or BBQ sauces. The dipping sauces on the side of a standard order of Wendy's nuggets in the U.K. are near-identical to the American selection. There's no honey mustard, but Wendy's Signature, Buttermilk Ranch, sweet chili, and others are available.

When some Brits sampled nuggets from Wendy's U.K. in a 2024 TikTok, they seemed to enjoy the flavor, but comments about their small size resonated across the crowd. Meanwhile, an American on TikTok tried Wendy's nuggets in the U.K. and said they tasted better than the ones you get in the U.S.