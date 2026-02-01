Glen Powell Swears By An Unexpected Steak Condiment
A standout star in everything from action films to rom-coms, Glen Powell is one of Hollywood's new favorite leading men. And, like many leading men facing rigorous work schedules and physically taxing roles, he's adopted a special nutrition plan to keep him in tip-top shape. At the heart of it? Protein. Lots and lots of protein. As one would imagine, steak makes up a significant part of Powell's food pyramid. And to keep things interesting, the actor pairs his steak with a somewhat unconventional condiment: mustard.
"The high protein diet is something I do, so I would literally just have steak and mustard as my in-between snack [on set]," Powell revealed in an October 2025 interview with Delish. "Just little cubes of steak with mustard on it." While that may leave some carnivores clutching their pearls, we'd say he's on to something. The condiment is full of flavor and offers a ton of variety in its different variations. There's tangy yellow, spicy brown, and hint-of-sweet honey, all of which provide a bit of kick from its signature ingredient, the mustard seed.
Paired with a savory, meaty bite like steak, mustard opens your taste buds up to more possibilities than a mere steak sauce ever could — and each different type can complement the umami flavors of beef in its own special way. We even recommend marinating your steak in mustard. In condiment form, it often contains acidic ingredients, such as vinegar, which works wonders to tenderize tough cuts of meat.
Glen Powell is a real condiment connoisseur
You may be thinking to yourself, "But Glen Powell is a movie star, what does he know about food?" Well, first off, he's from Texas, so he's pretty well-versed in all things meat and barbecue related (it's kind of a requirement to live there). But you might be surprised to learn that in addition to performing on the big screen, he's also the founder of a food brand. In 2025, the star helped launch Smash Kitchen, a company that produces condiments and cooking oils made with organic, non-GMO ingredients.
Driven by Powell's desire to provide healthier dipping options for his loved ones, Smash Kitchen produces pantry staples like ketchup, barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, and yes, two types of mustard: classic yellow and Dijon. In fact, the "Twisters" star has referred to himself as a "condiment sommelier." In one tongue-in-cheek Instagram video for the brand, Powell tastes different Smash Kitchen dipping sauces as if he were sipping wine. As he samples the brand's Dijon mustard, he describes it as "bright and lively on the palate," with notes of "vibrant acidity" and "nuanced earthiness." Sounds like he knows what he's talking about.
Sure, A.1. steak sauce is delicious, and some may consider it sacrilege to flavor a steak with anything else, but in our opinion? It never hurts to try something new. And hey, it's not like Powell's suggesting doing anything really crazy — you know, like pairing a steak with ketchup. Now that we're not sure we could get behind.