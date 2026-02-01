Glen Powell Swears By An Unexpected Steak Condiment

A standout star in everything from action films to rom-coms, Glen Powell is one of Hollywood's new favorite leading men. And, like many leading men facing rigorous work schedules and physically taxing roles, he's adopted a special nutrition plan to keep him in tip-top shape. At the heart of it? Protein. Lots and lots of protein. As one would imagine, steak makes up a significant part of Powell's food pyramid. And to keep things interesting, the actor pairs his steak with a somewhat unconventional condiment: mustard.

"The high protein diet is something I do, so I would literally just have steak and mustard as my in-between snack [on set]," Powell revealed in an October 2025 interview with Delish. "Just little cubes of steak with mustard on it." While that may leave some carnivores clutching their pearls, we'd say he's on to something. The condiment is full of flavor and offers a ton of variety in its different variations. There's tangy yellow, spicy brown, and hint-of-sweet honey, all of which provide a bit of kick from its signature ingredient, the mustard seed.

Paired with a savory, meaty bite like steak, mustard opens your taste buds up to more possibilities than a mere steak sauce ever could — and each different type can complement the umami flavors of beef in its own special way. We even recommend marinating your steak in mustard. In condiment form, it often contains acidic ingredients, such as vinegar, which works wonders to tenderize tough cuts of meat.