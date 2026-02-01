This Jersey Diner Immortalized Mick Jagger In A Sandwich

Breakfast just tastes better from a diner than it does at home. There's something about the environment — the sizzling grill, the smell of fresh coffee, the chrome walls, the big windows. Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones and a four-time Grammy Award winner, might agree. In 2019, Jagger said he stopped by the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, New Jersey while touring. Later that year, Tick Tock named a sandwich after him.

The 24/7 diner, open since 1948, invites customers to "eat heavy" on its signage. The Mick Jagger sandwich is just the ticket. Two fried eggs are topped with cheese and Taylor ham, New Jersey's legendary breakfast meat, on a roll. Tick Tock then serves the sandwich with disco fries, another Jersey diner staple.

Born in Dartford, England, Mick Jagger might not be the first celebrity to come to mind when thinking of classic New Jersey diners. But he shouted out the Jersey restaurant when he passed through the state on tour in 2019. "We went to the Tick Tock Diner for a Taylor ham, egg, and cheese with disco fries and a sloppy joe to go," Jagger said on stage. In 2024, he highlighted Tick Tock again when touring in New Jersey, saying he returned to find the new sandwich on the menu — and that it was the first sandwich named after him.