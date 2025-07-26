This Breakfast Meat Is A New Jersey Legend

Every part of the country has its own regional delicacies and favorites. For a state as culturally and geographically diverse as New Jersey, that can mean a lot of things. However, one humble breakfast meat unites nearly hungry residents from all corners of the Garden State – even if they might not agree on exactly what to call it. Some may know it as the pork roll, also referred to as Taylor Ham.

Pork roll is a New Jersey food through and through, dating back to its development more than 150 years ago in the state capital of Trenton. That's where John Taylor (who gave his name to a still-well-known version of the product) created the product by combining ground pork with spices and binders and cooking it into a roll form. However, some argue that in reality, the story of the pork roll goes back even further in time. Allegedly, it was among the rations carried by Revolutionary War soldiers at the Battle of Trenton.

Though Taylor wasn't the only person who made similar pork roll products, the popularity of his version led many parts of New Jersey to simply refer to the product as "Taylor Ham." Changes to federal law forced the company to stop labeling it as "ham" just after the turn of the 20th century. Even so, more than 100 years later, significant portions of northern New Jersey still refer to it as such. The Taylor Provisions Company also remains one of the largest producers of the country's pork roll products, along with Case and several smaller brands.